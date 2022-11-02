Read full article on original website
WBNS 10TV Columbus
LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State defeats Northwestern 21-7
EVANSTON, Ill. — Ohio State 21 - Northwestern 7 | FINAL. Williams rushes for 111 yards and two scores and Stroud added 79 yards on the ground as the Buckeyes walk away with a 14 point win. --- Ohio State 21 - Northwestern 7 | 4th quarter | 4:21.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State gets by Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday. The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds
A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
Ohio State Needs To Wake Up, Fast
The Buckeyes played a horrible first half against Northwestern and they’re fortunate to be tied 7-7.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
FanSided
Ohio State football: 3 takeaways from ugly win over Northwestern
As they say, a win is a win. However, I’m sure that the Ohio State football faithful would’ve preferred to not have a one-score game in the fourth quarter against 1-7 Northwestern. The Buckeyes played well enough to win, but not by much, which is concerning going into...
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Northwestern
Pat Fitzgerald is one of my favorite coaches in the Big Ten. But it's a bad day to be a Wildcat, which means he is Public Enemy No. 1 on Saturday, as is his team. I'll talk more about that in a second. Let's have a good Saturday, shall we?
landgrantholyland.com
Another top targets sets visit plans this weekend, in-state prospect is high on the Buckeyes
Like most of the talk going on around the 2023 recruiting class for Ohio State, this update also concerns the defensive line position group. The last real pressing need for the Buckeyes in the current cycle, coach Larry Johnson has been working tirelessly to finish the 2023 haul with a bang. The three names worth mentioning have been uttered numerous times already and while the decisions for these top players are getting closer, the job is still not done for any of them and that’s the main aspect as to why Matayo Uiagalelei, Keon Keeley, and Damon Wilson are in the news seemingly every chance available.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Three important questions going into Ohio State's game against Northwestern | Locked On Buckeyes
Ohio State is set to play the Northwestern Wildcats tomorrow at high noon on ABC. The two teams are having completely opposite seasons.
FanSided
Three bold predictions for the 2022-23 Ohio State basketball team
We might be right in the thick of football season, but the Ohio State basketball season starts on Monday. It will start when the Buckeyes take on Robert Morris in what will be many people’s first look at this new team. This team has a lot of new faces on it.
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern
It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'The Fire': Ohio State football releases Northwestern hype video
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "We're walking through the fire right now." The weather is getting colder, but the pressure is getting turned up coming down the stretch for Ohio State. In this week's trailer, things also heat up. After a comeback win on the road, the Buckeyes are back on...
NBC4 Columbus
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3T6Lghu. Man found dead, two arrested in...
How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
FanSided
4 things to watch for Michigan Football before Ohio State
With The Game quickly approaching, here are four things that I’m looking out for as Michigan football prepares to take on Ohio State in three weeks. As Michigan football fans, especially in the Jim Harbaugh era, we expect to be toe to toe with Ohio State. While that hasn’t...
FanSided
Ohio State basketball: Tanner Holden erupts in Buckeyes exhibition game
The Ohio State basketball team defeated Chaminade in an exhibition game on Tuesday night 101-57. This was the first piece of action we got to see this Buckeye basketball team on the floor together, and we learned a lot. However, the main story from this exhibition was the play of transfer Tanner Holden.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
Northwestern trailer: 'You can't go anywhere if you don't win this one right here'
No. 2 Ohio State hasn't been tested much this season. Most of the Buckeyes' games have come at Ohio Stadium and against opponents that didn't possess much of a challenge. That changed last week. The Scarlet and Gray went on the road last Saturday and dealt with a hostile environment...
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
NBC4 Columbus
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
