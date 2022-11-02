Read full article on original website
Despite the six wins, the Dolphins loss may have been the game that showed the Bills character
One of the most interesting things Brandon Beane said Wednesday during a 20-minute interaction with reporters at One Bills Drive was how he felt about his team following its lone loss of the season in Miami. The Bills are 6-0 in their other games this season, and Beane acknowledged, “I...
Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
Devin White responds to Warren Sapp’s criticism: ‘He can say what he wants to say’
TAMPA — Engulfed in criticism for appearing to loaf on a critical play last week against the Ravens, Bucs linebacker Devin White played more stout defense Thursday. Speaking to reporters for the first time since the play, which drew pointed criticism from former Buc and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, White said “people that know football” know what transpired on the play.
Ryan Day makes lame excuse for Ohio State performance
Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some explaining to do after his team’s unimpressive 21-7 victory over 1-8 Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes actually fell behind 7-0 and went into halftime tied at 7 against the hapless Wildcats. Ohio State only really pulled away in the fourth quarter. The game was played in difficult conditions, as players had to contend with rain and 40 MPH wind gusts throughout the game, which certainly impacted the game plan.
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
The former Denver Broncos legend had some insight on Bradley Chubb being traded to Miami.
Travis Kelce shares which NFL fanbase he hates
Travis Kelce has a pretty good reason for naming one fanbase as his least favorite in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he “hate(s)” playing the New England Patriots, and he cited one specific reason for why their fans bother him so much. “I’m not...
Joe Flacco shares his disappointment with Jets
Joe Flacco began the season as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets while Zach Wilson was recovering from a knee injury. He knew that Wilson would be inserted back into the lineup once he was cleared to play, but what the former Super Bowl champion did not expect was to be demoted to third string.
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
Chubb Ready to Become 'Key Focal Piece' for Dolphins
Linebacker Bradley Chubb described his whirlwind week that featured his trade to the Miami Dolphins and new contract extension
WATCH: Florida State's memorable celebration after taking down Miami
The Seminoles had a lot to be happy about after dominating the rival Hurricanes.
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot Completes Reset After Calvin Ridley Trade
Calvin Ridley was traded Tuesday, leaving just a handful of players from the 2019 Atlanta Falcons roster.
'A Blow to Us': Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars' Calvin Ridley Trade
It's been over a year since receiver Calvin Ridley last suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, but when Tuesday's trade was officially announced, multiple players inside the team's locker room were disappointed in the result.
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Alvin Kamara has great response to reporter’s question
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a unique talent and he knows it. He’s especially dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield, where his shiftiness and speed often cause mismatches against linebackers and safeties. Asked about his dominance on choice routes earlier this week, Kamara had...
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson ahead of Week 9 game
Things have not gone particularly well for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson since his return from injury. Wilson has struggled on the field and had his maturity questioned. But he has seen an unlikely ally come to his defense: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Although Allen is now considered...
