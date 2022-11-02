ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami

General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Devin White responds to Warren Sapp’s criticism: ‘He can say what he wants to say’

TAMPA — Engulfed in criticism for appearing to loaf on a critical play last week against the Ravens, Bucs linebacker Devin White played more stout defense Thursday. Speaking to reporters for the first time since the play, which drew pointed criticism from former Buc and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, White said “people that know football” know what transpired on the play.
TAMPA, FL
Ryan Day makes lame excuse for Ohio State performance

Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some explaining to do after his team’s unimpressive 21-7 victory over 1-8 Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes actually fell behind 7-0 and went into halftime tied at 7 against the hapless Wildcats. Ohio State only really pulled away in the fourth quarter. The game was played in difficult conditions, as players had to contend with rain and 40 MPH wind gusts throughout the game, which certainly impacted the game plan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Joe Flacco shares his disappointment with Jets

Joe Flacco began the season as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets while Zach Wilson was recovering from a knee injury. He knew that Wilson would be inserted back into the lineup once he was cleared to play, but what the former Super Bowl champion did not expect was to be demoted to third string.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play

The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson ahead of Week 9 game

Things have not gone particularly well for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson since his return from injury. Wilson has struggled on the field and had his maturity questioned. But he has seen an unlikely ally come to his defense: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Although Allen is now considered...
NEW YORK STATE
