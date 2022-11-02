ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nebraska strongly considering 2 former Big 12 coaches

Nebraska is still searching for a new head coach, and they reportedly are closely looking into a pair of former Big 12 coaches. Football Scoop’s John Brice reported on Thursday about the Cornhuskers’ search. He says that the school has vetted multiple current and former head coaches. The report mentions former TCU coach Gary Patterson and former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as candidates for the job. Army coach Jeff Monken is also reportedly being considered.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

Celebrity Guest Picker Announced for Georgia vs Tennessee

ESPN College Gameday has announced that Luke Bryan will be the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia versus Tennessee game. College Gameday comes to town for the first time since the Kentucky game a year ago.  Georgia was placed at No. 3 and the Volunteers were crowned with the No. 1 spot in ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Live Updates: DJ Chester Commitment Ceremony

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment announcement. The No. 131 overall prospect in the On300 rankings will announce his decision at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. Chester will choose between Auburn, Florida State, Florida A&M, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss....
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation

IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
BRADENTON, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
