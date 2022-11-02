Read full article on original website
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job
Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Report: Nebraska strongly considering 2 former Big 12 coaches
Nebraska is still searching for a new head coach, and they reportedly are closely looking into a pair of former Big 12 coaches. Football Scoop’s John Brice reported on Thursday about the Cornhuskers’ search. He says that the school has vetted multiple current and former head coaches. The report mentions former TCU coach Gary Patterson and former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as candidates for the job. Army coach Jeff Monken is also reportedly being considered.
Nick Saban "Anxious" To See 1 Thing During Alabama-LSU Game
Alabama has another massive game on tap for this Saturday. Nick Saban's squad is set to take on arch-rival LSU down in Baton Rogue as both try to stay in contention to win the SEC West. The Crimson Tide are coming off their bye week from last week after they...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His
SI’s Expert Picks for Men’s Final Four, Champ and More
Plus, we predict the Player of the Year, mid-major to watch and overrated teams.
5-star 2023 DB Desmond Ricks down to three schools, schedules commitment date
Alabama has been in pursuit of highly sought-after defensive back Desmond Ricks. Ricks was formerly a 2024 prospect but recently decided to reclassify into the 2023 class. That hasn’t stopped the Crimson Tide from going all in for the Virginia native. Ricks transferred to IMG Academy from his home...
Celebrity Guest Picker Announced for Georgia vs Tennessee
ESPN College Gameday has announced that Luke Bryan will be the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia versus Tennessee game. College Gameday comes to town for the first time since the Kentucky game a year ago. Georgia was placed at No. 3 and the Volunteers were crowned with the No. 1 spot in ...
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
Former teammates of Cadillac Williams issue challenge for next Saturday's game with Texas A&M
Once the news broke that Bryan Harsin had been relieved of his duties, the world as Auburn Football knew it began to shake, starting with Carnell Williams. “Cadillac” found out 30 minutes following the official announcement of Harsin’s dismissal that he would take over as interim coach for the Tigers’ final four games.
2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment
LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
Live Updates: DJ Chester Commitment Ceremony
McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment announcement. The No. 131 overall prospect in the On300 rankings will announce his decision at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. Chester will choose between Auburn, Florida State, Florida A&M, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss....
atozsports.com
Comment from former UT QB Josh Dobbs ahead of big game against Georgia will make Vols fans smile
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs made a comment on Thursday that is certain to make fans of the Big Orange smile. Dobbs appeared in studio on Thursday with 104.5 The Zone’s Buck Reising to discuss the Vols’ huge matchup on Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee and...
West Virginia Receives Commitment from Class of 2023 Florida WR
Class of 2023 wide receiver announces his commitment to West Virginia University
thecomeback.com
Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation
IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI Investigation
Hall of Fame basketball coach Bill Self has been suspended alongside his top assistant coach Kurtis Townsend amid an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, according to the Associated Press.
Surprise over DJ Wagner, and the latest Kentucky basketball recruiting links
The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with top stories on the Wildcats’ efforts.
Pete Thamel reveals latest on Auburn head coach search, names top contenders
After firing Bryan Harsin early in the week, Auburn is onto a coaching search and doing so with a new athletic director in John Cohen. On College GameDay on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel gave a look at what the coaching search could look like for the Tigers. “Expect...
