Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s SmackDown, US Title Match Locally Advertised for Raw, New Asuka Vlog
– The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is locally advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE.com has Roman Reigns listed for the show, but not Rousey at the moment. This will be the first edition of SmackDown in Indianapolis in over three years.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Set, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to Saudi Arabia, More
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week. It was noted by PWInsider that Triple H and Stephanie are scheduled to be in the Kingdom this Saturday to oversee the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow. The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Calls Top WWE Star 'The Next Shawn Michaels'
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may not have always been the easiest wrestler to be around, however, many regard him as one of the greatest in-ring performers in history. The "Heartbreak Kid" found much success in both winning WWE Championships and putting on iconic matches; some of those contests came against The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho. WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he believes to be this generation's Michaels.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett is having an unprecedented year in pro wrestling, and it just garnered even more momentum as he has officially joined Tony Khan's AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer shocked the wrestling world last night on "AEW Dynamite," surprising a "pillar" in Darby Allin with a guitar shot. Jarrett then proceeded to put the AEW roster on notice, saying that he plans to preserve the legacy his family has created in the business.
Yardbarker
Report: Vince McMahon Not Expected To Return To WWE Following Investigation
Vince McMahon is reportedly not expected to return to WWE. WWE reported its third quarter 2022 revenue on November 2 and revealed that the investigations into allegations made against Vince McMahon have concluded and the Special Committee has officially disbanded. In light of this, Fightful Select reports that McMahon is not believed to be returning to the company after announcing his retirement in July.
PWMania
Backstage News on Triple H Changing WWE Presentation in a Different Way to Vince McMahon
Regarding the adjustments to be made to WWE Premium Live Events in 2023, Dave Meltzer shared some further information. The Hell in a Cell event has been axed, according to a recent WrestleVotes report. They reported, “The show itself, I think, is completely dead. That match, from what I understand, means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he’s had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey, so they’ve been feuding for six weeks. They got to be there now because the calendar says so… That’s not going to happen anymore.”
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Expected to be Brought Back Soon
On WWE SmackDown last week, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made a return to the company, and it appears that another former WWE star may follow suit very soon. WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim, according to Dave Meltzer’s report from last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fightful confirmed that WWE is indeed interested in her and that they are aware of her Impact Wrestling deal expiring. No return date has been mentioned, but “she’s expected to be brought back soon.”
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Advises Tony Khan To Contact Former TNA Producer
Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have been at loggerheads for a long time now, with the former often picking out different aspects of AEW that he is not a fan of. However, on the latest episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff actually gave the AEW President some advice. That was, "to reach out to Kevin Sullivan" — a producer behind the scenes that Bischoff worked with in TNA. Sullivan does now work for AEW (and is not to be confused with the wrestler of the same name).
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE will present their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fans are certainly excited about the event, especially because of how well the Elimination Chamber event turned out. WWE Superstars obviously had to travel to Saudi Arabia, and it seems quite a few have already reached the country.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Producers & Entrance Notes Revealed
UPDATE: the full producer list for WWE Crown Jewel 2022 has now been revealed. More at this link. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 producers and entrance notes have been revealed. On November 5, WWE will hold the 2022 instalment of their Crown Jewel event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PWInsider reports that...
Comments / 0