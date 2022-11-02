ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
themiamihurricane.com

UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston

The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
onscene.tv

Takeoff From Migos Shot And Killed | Houston

UPDATE—- Per Lt Salazar, 2 additional gunshot victims were located at nearby hospitals. As of 410am, there are 3 total shot, with 1 deceased. UPDATE 2— 530AM CST— ADDITIONAL SOT WITH HPD HOMICIDE— NOT WILLING TO CONFIRM IDENTITIES FORMALLY, BUT TONS OF EVIDENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT THE DECEASED AND ANOTHER GUNSHOT VICTIM ARE BOTH MEMBERS OF THE MIGOS.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Takeoff Coroner Report Reveals New Details of His Death

UPDATE (Nov. 2):. The Harris County Medical Examiner in Houston has released an official report to XXL regarding Takeoff's shooting death. The report confirms the primary cause of death as "penetrating gunshot wound of head and torso into arm" outside of a business in Houston. The report also discloses that the medical examiner's office has not yet completed their report but Takeoff's body is ready for transport to a funeral home.
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
