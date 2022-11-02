Read full article on original website
themiamihurricane.com
UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston
The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
californiaexaminer.net
A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate
On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
Police search for gunman who shot employee at SW Houston taco truck
Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Authorities search for 31-year-old woman who went missing on Halloween in west Houston
Hollie Bloemer was last driving a 2017 silver Jeep Cherokee with the Texas license plate NVK3119.
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video appeared first on NewsOne.
Click2Houston.com
‘That was the last time I kissed him’; Woman grieving after husband dies in Heights crash that HPD officer is accused of mishandling
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was suspended for 10 days for mishandling a pedestrian crash investigation that killed a man while he was running in the Heights earlier this year, according to an internal department memo obtained by Axios Houston. Ryan Lutz, 35, was minutes into his run...
springhappenings.com
One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
onscene.tv
Takeoff From Migos Shot And Killed | Houston
UPDATE—- Per Lt Salazar, 2 additional gunshot victims were located at nearby hospitals. As of 410am, there are 3 total shot, with 1 deceased. UPDATE 2— 530AM CST— ADDITIONAL SOT WITH HPD HOMICIDE— NOT WILLING TO CONFIRM IDENTITIES FORMALLY, BUT TONS OF EVIDENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT THE DECEASED AND ANOTHER GUNSHOT VICTIM ARE BOTH MEMBERS OF THE MIGOS.
Click2Houston.com
Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche...
Takeoff Coroner Report Reveals New Details of His Death
UPDATE (Nov. 2):. The Harris County Medical Examiner in Houston has released an official report to XXL regarding Takeoff's shooting death. The report confirms the primary cause of death as "penetrating gunshot wound of head and torso into arm" outside of a business in Houston. The report also discloses that the medical examiner's office has not yet completed their report but Takeoff's body is ready for transport to a funeral home.
Click2Houston.com
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores
HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Have you seen her? Woman missing since Monday last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Monday. Her name is Hollie Bloemer. She is 31 years old. Police said she was last seen in southwest Houston on Regency Square Court near Harwin Drive. Hollie was last...
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m poor, but I’m a billionaire at heart,’ 37-year-old dealing with homelessness artist shares Jesus masterpiece off freeway
HOUSTON – There was a Jesus sighting along the northbound feeder lanes of U.S. 59 near Gessner Road Friday morning. The painting was challenging for any driver to miss. Even more difficult is the task of creating it. “I don’t think I will ever master it because we don’t...
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
Main lanes closed on US 290 at SH-99 Grand Parkway after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler and RV
Heads up, drivers! Expect delays Saturday morning after a crash caused all the eastbound main lanes to close on U.S. 290 at Grand Parkway.
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
