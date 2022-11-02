ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Zoo Welcomes Back Bottlenose Dolphins

The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley like many zoos around the country including The Lake Superior Zoo often exchanges animals on a temporary or more permanent basis. The pod of bottlenose dolphins that are back at the Minnesota Zoo is temporary. I was over the moon when I first saw...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Holidazzle is Back in Minnesota This Month

Yes! Holidazzle is back this year and it is here for a whole 4 weeks in Loring Park in Minneapolis and will feature old traditions and new attractions. Starting Friday, November 25th till Sunday December 18th Holidazzle will take place every Friday through Sunday until the 18th!. If you have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Drowning Possible Cause of Man’s Death in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County are investigating the death of a man as a possible drowning. A news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the Northfield Police Department responded to Fifty North on the report of an unresponsive male in the pool shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found patrons pulling a 70-year-old man from the pool at the senior center.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Faribault Home Fire Results in Firefighter Injury

Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reports at 2:07 a.m. November 4, 2022 his department along with Faribault Police, Rice County Sheriff and North Ambulance were all dispatched to a structure fire at 2026 198th St. West. Upon arrival he says, "Large flames were seen from the backside of the home....
FARIBAULT, MN
Now You Know, Minnesota Gophers Literally Invented Cheerleading

Cheerleading is everywhere in 2022 and you have the University of Minnesota's Golden Gophers' 1898 losing streak to thank for it!. It was 1898, the Gophers were having a really bad season. After a 28-0 whomping by Madison, students demanded a change. The president of the U wanted a change, too. So, on November 11th, there was a meeting that changed the course of history forever.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
FARIBAULT, MN
Amazon Driver In Minnesota Brutally Beat Family Dog

A family from Buffalo Minnesota is missing a member of the family and it has taken a huge toll on everyone including the other dogs who are wondering where their sister dog is. This tragic situation could have been avoided with proper training on the part of the Amazon driver. By the sounds of it, the family lives on the outskirts of town on 8 acres of land and their three dogs roam freely outside.
BUFFALO, MN
Faribault Police K9 Nose Points to Fentanyl/Cash Seizure

The Faribault Police Department reports Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at approximately 3:15 a.m. a officer initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of 7th Street NW. The stop was executed after the officer observed the known subject, Jose Guadalupe Rios, 39, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
FARIBAULT, MN
Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people are dead as the result of a wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities freeway Monday night. The State Patrol accident report says a Ford Fusion, driven by 46-year-old Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, entered eastbound I-694 from University Ave. then turned the vehicle westbound, driving against eastbound traffic. The Ford then collided head-on with a Lexus Rx, driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger of Mounds View, at Central Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

 https://power96radio.com

