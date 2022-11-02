ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre

Auditorium Theatre (50 E Ida B. Wells Dr. ), will host the Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre this Saturday, November 5th. This is a part of the theatre’s dance series. Support the dance company at this Chicago historic landmark. Established in 1966, Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre reimagines and diversifies contemporary...
