Brooklyn, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?

Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared

The Nets and the Anti-Defamation League have reportedly sent a letter to Amazon and owner Jeff Bezos in regards to an antisemitic film and book at the center of a recent controversy involving Kyrie Irving. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Friday the organizations sent a letter to...
Clayton News Daily

Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Post

Nike announced Friday that it is pausing its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, effective immediately. The sportswear giant’s decision comes after Irving doubled down on his comments for the promotion of an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media last week despite saying he “meant no disrespect” by it.
IRVING, NY
Clayton News Daily

Nets' Kevin Durant talks 'chaos' surrounding Kyrie Irving situation

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to Twitter in an attempt to clarify his remarks earlier on Friday when asked about the fallout surrounding Kyrie Irving's social media posts that centered on an antisemitic book and movie. Initially, speaking to reporters after morning shootaround, Durant labeled it as an "unfortunate...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette

Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Hawks plan two Marvel Super Hero Night events

The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with Marvel Entertainment to host two special nights, known as ‘Marvel Super Hero Night’ at State Farm Arena. The first game presented by Xbox will be against Philadelphia on Nov. 10 and the second game will be against Washington on Feb. 28. Each game will have a special giveaway inspired by Black Panther.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Nike suspends partnership with Kyrie Irving

Nike paused its partnership with Kyrie Irving on Friday after a week in which the Brooklyn Nets star became embroiled in a controversy over a social media post promoting a book and movie that contain antisemitic material. The shoe giant had been set to release a new Irving-branded product, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Dejounte Murray's triple-double powers Hawks past Pelicans in OT

Dejounte Murray produced a triple-double and sparked the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 overtime win against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Murray scored Atlanta's final two baskets of regulation, including the game-tying field goal with 4.1 seconds to force overtime. He scored the first two baskets in overtime and made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to give Atlanta a six-point lead.
ATLANTA, GA

