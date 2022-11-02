Read full article on original website
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
NBA Insider Says Suns, Heat, Bulls, Pelicans, And Raptors Could Trade For Kevin Durant If The Nets Decide To Rebuild
Kevin Durant could command a lot of trade interest if the Nets decide to rebuild.
Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?
Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards
NBA Insider Says Ben Simmons Has No Trade Value: "Interest Has Dissipated."
At his peak, Ben Simmons was a DPOY candidate and All-Star who was elite at slashing and playmaking. However, this season, Simmons has looked like a shell of his former self in his games for the Nets thus far. When he first made his trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers,...
Massive News About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will not play in the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
The Nets and the Anti-Defamation League have reportedly sent a letter to Amazon and owner Jeff Bezos in regards to an antisemitic film and book at the center of a recent controversy involving Kyrie Irving. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Friday the organizations sent a letter to...
Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Post
Nike announced Friday that it is pausing its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, effective immediately. The sportswear giant’s decision comes after Irving doubled down on his comments for the promotion of an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media last week despite saying he “meant no disrespect” by it.
Nets' Kevin Durant talks 'chaos' surrounding Kyrie Irving situation
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to Twitter in an attempt to clarify his remarks earlier on Friday when asked about the fallout surrounding Kyrie Irving's social media posts that centered on an antisemitic book and movie. Initially, speaking to reporters after morning shootaround, Durant labeled it as an "unfortunate...
NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette
Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
Atlanta Hawks plan two Marvel Super Hero Night events
The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with Marvel Entertainment to host two special nights, known as ‘Marvel Super Hero Night’ at State Farm Arena. The first game presented by Xbox will be against Philadelphia on Nov. 10 and the second game will be against Washington on Feb. 28. Each game will have a special giveaway inspired by Black Panther.
Nike suspends partnership with Kyrie Irving
Nike paused its partnership with Kyrie Irving on Friday after a week in which the Brooklyn Nets star became embroiled in a controversy over a social media post promoting a book and movie that contain antisemitic material. The shoe giant had been set to release a new Irving-branded product, the...
Houston Astros win World Series over Philadelphia Phillies with Game 6 victory
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series four games to two, with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies before a capacity home crowd at Minute Maid Park.
Dejounte Murray's triple-double powers Hawks past Pelicans in OT
Dejounte Murray produced a triple-double and sparked the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 overtime win against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Murray scored Atlanta's final two baskets of regulation, including the game-tying field goal with 4.1 seconds to force overtime. He scored the first two baskets in overtime and made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to give Atlanta a six-point lead.
Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
