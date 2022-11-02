ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Valerie June Shares New Tour Dates, Announces New Children’s Book

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGjuZ_0iwM4lXD00

Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Valerie June has announced a new set of 2022 tour dates, along with the release of a new children’s book.

That book, Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele, is out now via Third Man Books.

The new tour kicks off on Nov. 4 at the Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington, NY.

The announcements come on the heels of June’s latest release, Under Cover, a collection of curated cover songs that dropped in the summer. That album followed the 2021 Grammy-nominated LP, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers.

June has also been selected to be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m honored to be welcomed into the Folk Alliance family as a keynote speaker following in the footsteps of artists, I’ve long admired, like Mavis Staples,” says June. “I’m hoping to inspire joy and an appreciation of nature through my message. Music is everywhere whether we are listening to music created for speakers and headphones or just observing nature’s endless songs. What could be more folky and down to earth than taking time to breathe and observe the ultimate musician—Mother Nature.”

June’s first children’s book, Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele tracks the story behind the writing of “Somebody to Love,” a song from her breakthrough album, 2013’s Pushin’ Against a Stone. June’s first book, Maps for the Modern World, an Amazon #1 Best Seller in poetry, is a collection of lyrical poems and original illustrations about cultivating community, awareness, and harmony with our surroundings as we move fearlessly toward our dreams.

June’s upcoming tour dates are below.

Valerie June ON TOUR:

11/4 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main Street (solo show)

11/5 – Mamaroneck, NY – Emelin Theatre Mamaroneck (solo show)

11/6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (solo show)

11/8 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café (solo show)

11/9 – State College, PA – The State Theatre (solo show)

11/11 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer (solo show)

11/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Universal Preservation Hall (solo show)

11/13 – Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu Performance Center (solo show) SOLD OUT

April 28-30, 2023 – StageCoach 2023 Festival, Indio, CA

Find tickets and tour information: HERE

Photo Credit: Renata Raksha / Courtesy Shorefire

