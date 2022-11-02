Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Practicing good sleep hygiene could help those affected by time change
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Well, it's time to fall back this weekend. At 2 a.m. Sunday, we will be going back to Standard Time and moving the clock back one hour. Sleep medicine professionals say that an extra hour of sleep this weekend will help most wake up rested but that change in light could affect some people's sleep patterns. Doctors say you should practice good sleep hygiene.
hometownstations.com
University of Findlay’s Helping Hands Food Drive Sets New Record
Press Release from the University of Findlay: The University of Findlay celebrated the conclusion of 2022’s Helping Hands food drive event on Thursday, November 3rd, with an award ceremony and celebration. Faculty, students, and staff gathered in the Center for Student Life and Business College on UF’s campus, to celebrate yet another record-setting year. The 2022 Helping Hands food drive gathered 238,732 pounds of food, donated by community members, students, and University employees. Also contributing to this year’s numbers were local school districts competing for the first ever “Golden Can” award. This year’s total donations surpassed last year’s total of 214,559 pounds of canned items and non-perishables. David Harr, University of Findlay Director of Dining Services, takes charge of the event each year but was still shocked by the results. “I was overwhelmed after seeing how much everyone contributed to this food drive. Each year it keeps going up! What’s great about it is that we have people that have contributed year after year, but we also have all these new people joining in. I think that’s how we’ve been able to grow each year,” Harr said.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima looking to hire and fill several job openings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima has the help wanted sign out just like most businesses across the region. The city has several openings they need to fill including some administrative positions. The city is an equal opportunity employer and is encouraging people to apply as these positions are not just a job but a career.
hometownstations.com
Schertzer wants to address federal funds and pension plans as Ohio's Treasurer
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democrat Scott Schertzer says he would like to see more public service not self-service in the Ohio Treasurer's office. The longtime Mayor of Marion, Ohio worked in the state treasurer's office under Ohio’s 42nd Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, who served in the late 80s and early 90s. He says that she was an inspiration for him and the example she set for public service.
hometownstations.com
Rhodes State College welcomes area superintendents to annual summit
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The role of secondary education is changing to meet the demands of both the students and the workforce. That was one of the messages at today's annual superintendent summit at Rhodes State College. Representatives from all the school districts that Rhodes State College works with were...
hometownstations.com
High school students take part in mock emergencies during Lima Memorial's Exploring Day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school students learn what it takes to save a life during Exploring Day at Lima Memorial Health System. Around 50 students were able to follow a patient dummy through a mock heart attack emergency and a stroke emergency. There they see what each of the medical professionals do in each of the mock emergencies and the students are able to ask questions about each of their fields. The goal of Exploring Day is to hopefully get the students to develop an interest in one of the many medical careers that a hospital offers.
hometownstations.com
UNOH welcoming high school seniors from all over the country for their fall open house this weekend
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Over 900 high school seniors will be visiting Lima this weekend to check out the different programs in the college of applied technologies at the University of Northwestern Ohio. The fall open house gives students who are interested in high performance, robotics, HVAC, and other automotive...
hometownstations.com
November is Seatbelt Safety and Enforcement Month
Every year, it's learned that more and more deadly crashes can be avoided by wearing a seatbelt. This month is Seatbelt Safety and Enforcement Month and multiple organizations in Allen County, such as the Regional Planning Commission, will be working together to ensure drivers stay safe as the holiday season inches closer and closer. Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the seatbelt usage rate in 2021 was at 90.4%, a number that many want to see improve and not decrease.
hometownstations.com
You can win tickets to OSU vs Michigan by donating a non-perishable food item at Reineke Nissan
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealership is asking the community to help them help others put food on the table. Reineke Nissan is holding an event to give away a pair of tickets to the big game, that is Ohio State versus Michigan. To be entered into the drawing you can bring non-perishable food items to the dealership that will go to the West Ohio Food Bank as part of the entry process. The dealership says it's a way they can give back.
hometownstations.com
Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District leads night hike
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Many went out to enjoy the beautiful weather this afternoon, but what about after the sun went down?. The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District invited nature enthusiasts to enjoy a night hike at McLean Teddy Bear Park. Being outdoors after dark can be scary, but it can be interesting to see what goes on in nature after most people have gone inside for the day. The park district hopes to educate people about wildlife after dark.
hometownstations.com
Habitat Recognizes 2022 Volunteers at Annual Celebration Dinner
Press Release from the Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County: Findlay, OH — Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held its Annual Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, November 2, to celebrate and thank the volunteers, donors, and partner organizations who have assisted Habitat stabilize and shelter families throughout 2022. During...
hometownstations.com
South Side Christian Church holds Christmas craft goods sale
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A sale is underway to help out people in need this holiday season. The Holiday Treasures sale started November 3rd and will go through Saturday at South Side Christian Church. An assortment of items are up for sale, including Christmas decor, candies, and desserts, with all of the proceeds going towards local and global ministries. Many of the items in the sale are homemade and sellers have been working on them throughout the year.
hometownstations.com
Doctors are concerned about the greater numbers of RSV cases they are seeing this year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Respiratory infections like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are appearing earlier and in greater numbers this year. The CDC says RSV cases in the country have reached a two-year high. The virus causes symptoms similar to the common cold and can be severe in infants and older adults. The virus is most common from November to early spring, and several states are already running out of beds in children's hospitals. We spoke to a family medicine doctor at Mercy Health-St. Rita's who says they still have plenty of bed space but are concerned with the growing number of cases this early.
hometownstations.com
Governor Mike DeWine speaks to GOP supporters as Ohio Bus Tour makes its way Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Republican ticket for the statewide races rolled into Allen County just days before the November 8th election. The group took time to talk to supporters at the Allen County Republican Lunch. They says they would like to see a red wave wash over the state come election day. Governor Mike DeWine says if he is re-elected to office, he will continue to create jobs in the state, and make sure that the workforce is there to support these new jobs and that starts by giving students options to help develop their own futures.
hometownstations.com
Allen County RTA offering free rides to polling locations on November 8th
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Free rides are being offered for Allen County residents who still need to cast their vote. The Allen County RTA will be offering free rides on all fixed routes on Tuesday, November 8th, as well as up-lift rides to voting locations. Those who are interested in up-lift rides will need to make a reservation by the end of the day on November 7th. Allen County RTA says that they wanted to do their part in ensuring that every resident's voice is heard in this upcoming election.
hometownstations.com
Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio
Lima, OH (WLIO) - We are three days from the election and two democratic candidates for statewide offices come to Lima to talk to supporters about their plans if they get elected. Ohio Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Ohio Treasurer candidate Scott Schertzer stopping by the Allen County Democratic headquarters ahead of a "Get Out the Vote" canvass. Crossman is a current state representative, and he says he worked hard to get former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder out of office when the First Energy scandal broke. Householder allegedly got millions of dollars in bribery money, to get a $1 billion bailout package passed for the energy company. One of his missions, if elected, is to end corruption like that in Columbus and around the state.
hometownstations.com
ChamberFest brings some Vegas fun to downtown Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The thrills of ChamberFest's games and food entertained hundreds Thursday evening. This is the 30th year the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce has held ChamberFest, their largest event of the year. Hundreds came to the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center to take part in the festivities. From Plinko to Texas Hold'em, there was plenty for attendees to do. Local restaurants were also invited to showcase their menus. Organizers are glad to be able to bring a taste of Vegas to chamber members every year.
hometownstations.com
Voting reminders from the Allen County Board of Elections
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The clock is ticking to get your vote in for this Tuesday's election. The Allen County Board of Elections reports that they have sent over 5,000 absentee ballots this election cycle and have received a little more than 4,000 back. So far as of Friday afternoon, 3,732 residents have cast their votes in person. Those who still have to turn in their absentee ballot must do so quickly in order to have their votes counted.
hometownstations.com
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant...
hometownstations.com
Man believed to be responsible for shooting at Levels Lounge rejects plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The murder trial for a 37-year-old Lima man is set to move forward after he rejected a plea offer. Deontray Forrest is facing charges of felonious assault and murder both have criminal gang activity and gun specifications on them. He is also facing a charge of having weapons under disability.
Comments / 0