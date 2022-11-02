ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razzle & Dazzle: Chicago Musical Returns to Austin

Running on 25 years of continued success, now is your chance to see Chicago at Bass Concert Hall in Austin. The Grammy award-winning story of fame, fortune, and all that jazz is in town now through Sunday, Nov. 6. Stunning costumes and choreography grace the stage in this classic musical....
