gojsutigers.com
JSU Tops Mississippi Valley State on Senior Night
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team celebrated senior night and received their 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season Championship rings during their 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday evening. HOW IT HAPPENED. Jackson State (12-14, 11-3 SWAC) opened the first set with a 10-5 lead. -Mississippi...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Football Drops 30-20 Decision at Mississippi Valley State on ESPNU
ITTA BENA, Miss. – Under the bright lights of ESPNU's Thursday Night Football, Alabama A&M (3-6, 3-3 SWAC) fell behind early and could not make up the ground as Mississippi Valley State (1-8, 1-5 SWAC) ran out the clock on a 30-20 victory in an NCAA Division I football game on Thursday, November 3.
gojsutigers.com
Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern
The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Rallies From Halftime Deficit To Down Oakwood 95-79 in Exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Otis Hughley era at Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) opened with a 95-79 come-from-behind exhibition victory over neighboring Oakwood (0-1) in an NCAA Division men's basketball game on Thursday, November 3. Senior guard Garrett Hicks (Madison, Ala.) led the way with 22 points on 9-of-15...
Big JSU football games bring $13 million to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) said the college generated two back-to-back winning weekends for the city of Jackson with the 2022 Homecoming and BoomBox Classic football home games. Visit Jackson officials estimate an economic impact to the city of $8.9 million and $4.4 million respectively for both JSU events. “As the largest […]
Jackson State football makes eight-figure economic impact in two weeks
Jackson State's back-to-back big-game weeks brought millions in revenue to the city. The post Jackson State football makes eight-figure economic impact in two weeks appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson girl’s basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20
Port Gibson High School girls’ basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20 on Thursday. Sa’Mya Thomas led the team with 13 points followed by Rekiyah Washington who added seven points and Gerkiya Flowers who contributed six in the win. The Blue Waves are coached by Lorenzo Thomas and will...
WAPT
Coach Prime's Tigers are on fire, reigniting talks about a new JSU stadium
JACKSON, Miss. — The next Mississippi legislative session is inching closer, and so is the possibility of a new stadium for the winning Jackson State University Tigers. "One thing that brings us together, regardless of our political parties and our skin color, is football," said State Rep. Chris Bell. "Everyone loves football, and everyone loves winning teams."
Thursday Night High School Football Recap
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We had a loaded Thursday night with high school football games. In the video above we highlight 3 matchups: Brandon-49 vs. Pearl-35 Oak Grove-42 vs. Northwest Rankin-24 Murrah-18 vs. Clinton-63
WAPT
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
Vicksburg, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds
JACKSON, Miss — (AP) — Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi. Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket...
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
Radio Ink
New South Radio GM Bob Lawrence Steps Down
Bob Lawrence is stepping down from his role as general manager of New South Radio’s cluster of stations, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Lawrence joined New South Radio in Jackson, MS from Saga Communications two years ago. At New South Radio, he oversaw the operation of a half-dozen stations, including WIIN (780 AM, 102.1 FM), WJKK (98.7 FM), WUSJ (96.3 FM), WHJT (93.5 FM) and WYOY (101.7 FM).
