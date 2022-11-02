Read full article on original website
Man’s bond raised to $400K for drug charges
LIMA — A Lima man’s bond for numerous drug charges was raised on Tuesday morning to $400,000 after he consumed cocaine while out on a previous bond. Terry Watkins-Thomas, 35, is charged with four counts of third-degree felony heroin trafficking, four counts of third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree aggravated drug trafficking, third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony heroin possession with multiple specifications, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound with multiple specifications and first-degree felony cocaine possession.
Lima man gets 5 years probation for threatening judge
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser in a video posted online was sentenced to five years on community control Monday. Ronald Collins, 49, was convicted of retaliation, a third-degree felony, and attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony, for threatening a...
Findlay man arrested after allegedly causing harm to stepson with knife
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers responded to a medical call in the 700 block of Hull Avenue. It was determined that an argument between stepfather and adult stepson had turned physical. 74-year-old Raul Ochoa had used a knife to cause serious physical harm cuts to the face and arm of his stepson. The stepson was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The stepfather was placed under arrest for Felonious Assault ORC 2903.11(a)(1), a Felony of the 2nd degree.
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator
MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Russells Point man arrested for abduction
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call Saturday morning. Deputies were called to a residence in Bellefontaine for a domestic violence situation that occurred in Russells Point. The victim stated a live-in male assaulted and choked them and restrained them from leaving the residence. The...
Baumert sentenced to two years for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to an indefinite two-year prison term in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday after he reportedly stole two cell phones from a woman when she asked him to leave her home in February. Eric L. Baumert, 27, pleaded guilty in September...
Allen County Sheriff's deputies arrest Lima man who allegedly fired shots into Bristol Ave. home
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man, who was asked to leave a party early Sunday morning, was arrested for firing a gun at the home he was asked to leave from. 22-year-old Da'Moni Brown was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a home. According to Allen County Sheriff's deputies, just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, people who were causing a problem at a party on Bristol Avenue were asked to leave. Moments later, the car that looked like the same car the people left in, drove by the house and a person fired a shot from the vehicle, hitting the home. Deputies were able to locate the people that left at a home on Elida Road, that is where they discovered that Brown allegedly shot at the Bristol Avenue home. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
Celina man pleads guilty to the drug death of a toddler in 2020
Mercer County (WLIO) - A Celina man pleaded guilty to causing the death of a two-year-old in Mercer County in 2020. 30-year-old Brandon Edwards pled to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated possession of drugs, and endangering children. Five other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. In...
Lima man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in custody for allegedly shooting into a home on Bristol Avenue early Sunday morning. Da’Moni Brown, 22, is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a residence. According to an Allen County Sheriff’s Office release, a party was taking place at the...
Crime Stoppers seeks information on the whereabouts of Leroy "Knowledge" Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
Collins sentenced to community control for threatening Allen County judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who police say threatened violence towards an Allen County judge was sentenced to 5 years of community control. Ronald Collins pleaded guilty to a felony charge each of retaliation and attempted retaliation. Collins was indicted after releasing a video that police say expressed anger towards Allen County Court Judge Terri Kohlreiser and another person after certain court proceedings. Collins says he could have handled it differently.
Allen County Sheriff's Office provides update on investigation into Teens for Christ allegations
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -The Allen County Sheriff's Office giving an update on their investigation of a local Teens for Christ chapter. The press release sent out by the sheriff's office says that at this point, no state charges have been filed and it's unknown if any will be. Through the investigation, it was discovered that many of the complaints cross state lines and are beyond Allen County's jurisdiction, and the sheriff's office reached out to several federal law enforcement partners.
Police uncover fake pills laced with fentanyl in Indiana drug bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wells County seized more than 1,500 fake pills they suspect had fentanyl inside during a recent drug bust. The department said Monday in a Facebook post police went to a home Oct. 26 on E 900 S, in Keystone, with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kyle William Burch.
Bellefontaine woman picked up on felony drug charge
A Bellefontaine woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night, just after 8 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police were at the intersection of West Sandusky Avenue and North Detroit Street with a green light when a vehicle ran the red light from North Detroit. A traffic stop was initiated.
UPDATE: Police identify man accused of shooting, killing his father in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield Sunday night. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the shooting as Kevin Votaw, 64, from Springfield. Votaw’s son, Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of North Carolina, was arrested...
Sheriff’s office turns TFC investigation over to feds
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has turned the findings of its investigation into several former Teens for Christ leaders accused of misconduct over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the agency confirmed Monday. No state charges have been brought against the former TFC leaders, who were...
Lima man gets 8 years prison for fentanyl possession
LIMA — A Lima man will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Jason Clapper, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday morning after negotiations with the state resulted in a change in the code section of the charge. He was orignally charged with possessing more than 90 grams of the substance but it was amended to between 20 and 50 grams, lowering the prison sentence.
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
