Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Stockard on the Stump: “Gerrymandered” district ballot errors likely to be investigated
The Davidson County Election Office jacked the 2022 election ballots, leading Democrats to call for the ouster of Administrator Jeff Roberts. But don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen. Election Commission Chairman Jim Delanis, a Republican, said Thursday getting rid of Roberts is not part of his plan, and other commissioners agree. “The […] The post Stockard on the Stump: “Gerrymandered” district ballot errors likely to be investigated appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
wkms.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike ban on ministers serving in legislature
A violation of the Tennessee Constitution is pretty easy to spot at Nashville’s Lee Chapel AME any given Sunday. “God has opened some doors for folks in here. God has made a way out of no way for some folks in here,” Pastor Harold Love Jr. tells congregants during a recent service. “God has healed some folks in here.”
Criminal charges for abortion not created equal in TN: DA Glenn Funk explains
DA Glenn Funk explains, the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade in June means now in Tennessee, life begins at conception and a total ban on abortion is in effect with no exception for rape or incest.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens. Nolensville city officials offered apologized Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. Election officials search for answers for voters getting wrong ballots.
Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials
Update: More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a […] The post Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Davidson County Election Commission announces procedures for Election Day
As a result of errors in assigning voters to their correct districts, the Davidson County Election Commission has announced new procedures for Election Day to ensure voters get the proper ballot.
fox17.com
MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting Snafu
Southern Christian Coalition calls on local, state leaders to take action to protect election integrity. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on local and state leaders to take action to preserve election integrity in the face of an admission by the Davidson County Election Commission that some voters were give incorrect ballots during early voting for the upcoming November election.
Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of unsupervised probation
Katie Quackenbush, the woman convicted of shooting a homeless man on Music Row in 2017, has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation.
WSMV
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
fox17.com
Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
Person dies after arriving at Nashville hospital with gunshot wound
An investigation is underway in Nashville after a shooting victim died at the hospital Friday.
Committee demands answers from Davidson County election leadership after ballot mishap
A council committee is meeting in special session Friday to demand answers from the Davidson County election leadership about this week's ballot mishap.
WSMV
Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
WSMV
Neighbors concerned after East Nashville shooting sends woman to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville shooting on Thursday night sent one woman to the hospital and those who live in the area said Incidents like that didn’t happen often, but it all changed about three or four months ago. Metro Nashville police are searching for who fired...
ucbjournal.com
Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work
Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
