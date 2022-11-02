ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: “Gerrymandered” district ballot errors likely to be investigated

The Davidson County Election Office jacked the 2022 election ballots, leading Democrats to call for the ouster of Administrator Jeff Roberts. But don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen. Election Commission Chairman Jim Delanis, a Republican, said Thursday getting rid of Roberts is not part of his plan, and other commissioners agree. “The […] The post Stockard on the Stump: “Gerrymandered” district ballot errors likely to be investigated appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens. Nolensville city officials offered apologized Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. Election officials search for answers for voters getting wrong ballots.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials

Update:  More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a […] The post Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting Snafu

Southern Christian Coalition calls on local, state leaders to take action to protect election integrity. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on local and state leaders to take action to preserve election integrity in the face of an admission by the Davidson County Election Commission that some voters were give incorrect ballots during early voting for the upcoming November election.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work

Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
TENNESSEE STATE

