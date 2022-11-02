ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Voice of America

White House Discusses Iran Protests, Ukraine War, North Korean Missiles, US-Saudi Ties

Washington — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, spoke with VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara on whether President Joe Biden is signaling his support for regime change in Iran, the latest on the Ukraine war, North Korean provocations ahead of Biden's trip to Asia and whether the president will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
State TV Reports Iran Tested Satellite-Carrying Rocket

Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a development likely to anger the United States. Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has...
WASHINGTON STATE
Iran Marks 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Takeover Amid Protests

WHITE HOUSE — Iran’s government held rallies in cities across the country marking the 43rd anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. embassy in Iran and the Islamic revolution, which brought the current clerical government to power, while anti-government protests continue around the nation. In 1979, radical students...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Over 120 Leaders to Attend Climate Talks; Egypt Says Positive on Protest

BERLIN — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks, and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters Friday that his country...
US Accuses Russia, China of Providing 'Blanket Protection' to North Korea

The United States criticized China and Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Friday for providing "blanket protection" to North Korea after Pyongyang launched a series of missile tests. North Korea "has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council," the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield,...
WASHINGTON STATE
'Never Again': Ukraine Bolsters Defenses Along Belarus-Russia Border

Gorodnia, ukraine — Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometers to the north. With the rain pouring down and the clouds low, there will be no Russian...
Heavy Fighting Threatens Ukraine Energy and Water Infrastructure

Heavy fighting and explosions were reported Saturday by authorities in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. Over the last 24 hours Ukrainian forces attacked nine locations with Russian military equipment that they apprehended, as well as an ammunition depot in the Kherson region. "[Ukrainian forces] prepare for another stage of an...
VIRGINIA STATE
US Announces Additional $400M in Security Assistance for Ukraine

The United States is providing about $400 million more in security assistance to Ukraine as the fight against Russia’s invasion enters its ninth month. The Defense Department said Friday that the latest package “underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs, while also building the capacity of Ukraine’s armed forces to defend its sovereignty over the long term.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Iranian Protesters Clash With Police Near Tehran

Reports from Iran say protesters once again clashed with security forces Thursday in a town near the capital, reportedly killing or wounding members of the security forces. Protests in Iran have erupted almost daily since September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody of the country's morality police. Analysts say the daily demonstrations have become some of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic in its history.
Nuclear Weapons Use Will ‘End’ Kim Regime, US, South Korea Say

Pentagon — The United States and South Korean defense leaders are warning Pyongyang that any use of nuclear weapons by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be the “end” of his regime. “[U.S. Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and I affirmed that any nuclear attack by the...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 5

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 1:40 p.m.: Heavy fighting is reported in the Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Russia continues targeting Ukrainian cities and villages inflicting more damage on the country’s energy and water infrastructure and killing civilians, The Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours Ukrainian forces attacked nine locations with Russian troops and military equipment as well as an ammunition depot in the Kherson region.
US Personnel Tracking American-Supplied Gear in Ukraine

Washington — U.S. personnel are inspecting stocks of American-supplied military equipment in Ukraine as part of efforts to keep track of gear provided to Kyiv's forces, the Pentagon said Thursday. The United States has committed nearly $18 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country...
WASHINGTON STATE
UK: Russia May Be Ready to Shoot Retreating and Deserting Soldiers

Russia may be ready to shoot its retreating and deserting soldiers in Ukraine, according to Britain's Defense Ministry's daily update on Russia's war on Ukraine. "Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started deploying 'barrier troops' or 'blocking units," Friday's intelligence update said. "These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives and have been used in previous conflicts by Russian forces."
North Korea Launches 4 Missiles

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles Saturday as the U.S. and South Korea continue military exercises that were extended an extra day in reaction to Pyongyang’s launches earlier in the week. South Korea’s defense ministry said the missiles flew about 130 kilometers and reached an altitude of about...
WASHINGTON STATE
Britain Says Russian Conscripts Receive Little to No Training

Russia’s “newly mobilized conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all,” Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday in its intelligence update. The report said that “Russia is probably struggling to provide military training for its current mobilization drive and its annual autumn conscription intake. The Russian Armed Forces were already stretched providing training for the approximate 300,000 troops required for its partial mobilization, announced in September.
WASHINGTON STATE
US Senators in Ukraine Promise Continued Aid Ahead of Winter

KYIV, Ukraine — Two U.S. senators met with families in Ukraine's capital Thursday and promised continued humanitarian support for the war-torn country as winter nears. Democrat Chris Coons and Republican Rob Portman emphasized their commitment to the people of Ukraine while visiting a distribution center in Kyiv and speaking to families bracing for a dark, cold season with inadequate heating and electricity.
US, Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse Them of Gang Ties

The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue,...
WASHINGTON STATE
US House Committee Gives Trump Until Next Week to Produce Documents

Washington — The House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump said Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena. The January 6 committee announced on October 21...

