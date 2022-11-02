Read full article on original website
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
National Grid customers prepare for 64% rate increase Tuesday
BOSTON — National Grid is reminding customers to brace for higher electric rates starting Tuesday, November 1st. Typical residential electric customers will see a 64% rate hike. According to National Grid, the increase in electricity rates is a result of the rising price of natural gas “due to global...
Natural Gas Power Plants Begin Their Inevitable Decline
Put another "W" on the board for American renewable energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural-gas-fired power plants are expected to provide 38% of the nation's electricity in 2022. Even as nearly a net 6,900 megawatts of capacity will be added this year, natural gas is expected to represent 36% of the power mix in 2023.
Winter heating bills may not break the bank after all
Not long ago the headlines were filled with dire warnings about skyrocketing home heating bills this winter. It could still happen, but industry experts say a sudden and unexpected drop in natural gas prices could help consumers cope. The market price of natural gas is now down 40% from the...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
