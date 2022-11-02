Read full article on original website
Ohio man pleads guilty in nearly $750k in romance laundering scams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after receiving nearly $750,000 in payments. According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on […]
Ohio Supreme Court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant Ralph...
myfox28columbus.com
58-year-old woman sentenced to 14 to 16 years for 2020 deadly motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kimberly Renee Mantkowski, 58, was sentenced to 14 to 16 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections after a deadly crash in 2020. Mantkowski was convicted of three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault. On June 17,...
sciotopost.com
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Why more Ohio teens are putting off driver’s license
In Ohio, 15-and-a-half is the magic number when you can start inching toward independence by learning how to drive. Yet, some teens who spoke with Fox 8 said they've waited nearly two additional years.
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
roadtirement.com
An emotional Ohio memorial
Driving through northern Ohio we stopped at a small store for a travel break, Maj spotted not only an antique road grader but a tall monument topped with a proud eagle. This is the inscription on one of the four panels below the obelisk:. IN GRATEFUL MEMORY OF THE. VOLUNTEERS...
Old Brooklyn hit-skip highlights pitfalls of not requiring front license plate
Ever since the state did away with the front license plate requirement, the task of investigating reports of hit-skips has grown even more difficult, officials say.
Felony charges dropped against Ohio roofing company
Shield Roofing, based in South Point, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. As a part of this plea deal, all customers are expected to get their money back.
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole.
Coalition of More Than 1,000 Ohio Doctors Calls on Gov. DeWine to Answer Questions About Abortion Laws
Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights asked the governor to state his position on various proposals including one bill “that would declare a fertilized egg to be legally the same as a human being.”
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
theshadowleague.com
“We Are Fortunate To Be Here” | Three School Buses Carrying Ohio High School Football Players Involved In Crash Causing Injuries
Seven players and one coach were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after three school buses transporting Colerian High School football players to a playoff game crashed in southern Ohio on Friday, according to reports. The accident occurred occurred on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
