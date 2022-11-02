ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WOWK 13 News

Ohio man pleads guilty in nearly $750k in romance laundering scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after receiving nearly $750,000 in payments. According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
roadtirement.com

An emotional Ohio memorial

Driving through northern Ohio we stopped at a small store for a travel break, Maj spotted not only an antique road grader but a tall monument topped with a proud eagle. This is the inscription on one of the four panels below the obelisk:. IN GRATEFUL MEMORY OF THE. VOLUNTEERS...
OHIO STATE
theshadowleague.com

“We Are Fortunate To Be Here” | Three School Buses Carrying Ohio High School Football Players Involved In Crash Causing Injuries

Seven players and one coach were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after three school buses transporting Colerian High School football players to a playoff game crashed in southern Ohio on Friday, according to reports. The accident occurred occurred on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE

