Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants
A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
weddingstylemagazine.com
EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO
California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying
Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA
You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Stretch of beach to be closed after apparent shark attack in Del Mar
A two-mile stretch of beach in Del Mar will be closed through at least Sunday as a precaution after a swimmer was injured in an apparent shark attack. Lifeguards will perform drone flyovers and patrol the area throughout the weekend from dawn until dusk in search of sharks, according to city officials.
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack
DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
eastcountymagazine.org
TIN FISH RESTAURANT CLOSES AT SANTEE LAKES, PADRE DAM ANNOUNCES: DISTRICT ALSO APPROVES RATE HIKES
November 5, 2022 (Santee) -- The Tin Fish at Santee Lakes, open for about a year, is closing this weekend, but why is a mystery. Padre Dam Water District, the agency that controls Santee Lakes, indicated only that a new vender is being selected. Melissa McChesney, spokeswoman for Padre Dam,...
Caltrans Unveils Julian International ‘Dark Sky’ Community Signs
Community leaders and elected officials gathered Friday afternoon to reveal new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs that will be installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79, to encourage more stargazers, visitors and shoppers to restaurants and businesses located in the East County town.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
Surfline
First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido
My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces winter movie lineup
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above...
Devi the elephant, 45, euthanized at San Diego Zoo
Devi had been undergoing therapy but her mobility had declined and wildlife care specialists “made the difficult decision" on Thursday to euthanize her.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
San Diego weekly Reader
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits San Diego amid rail closure crisis
As both companies and commuters struggle to deal with the closure of rail service between Los Angeles and San Diego due to unstable bluff conditions beneath the coast-hugging tracks, the Biden Administration has sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to San Diego to deliver an urgent message. “Both the President and I have an enduring commitment to the survival and growth of American rail travel,” said the Secretary. “In fact, we envision a future when more people ride the train to work than drive cars! When jet planes are replaced by green trains! You can’t fail when you ride the rails! However, I regret to inform you that we won’t be doing anything to restore this particular line. Better for it to remain defunct, a painful reminder of the reality of bluff erosion brought on by sea level rise, itself brought on by climate change. You did this to yourselves, America. You should have listened to Al Gore. I understand many of you may be disappointed, but what are you going to do, vote Republican? This is California! Choo-choo, vote blue!”
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Weather: Dry Weekend, Then Pacific Storm Moves In
Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County Saturday morning, with tranquil weather on tap for Saturday, but a storm system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for...
visitcarlsbad.com
Fun for The Whole Family – The Carlsbad Village Street Faire
One of the most popular areas within the city is the Carlsbad Village. Since 1975, Carlsbad Village has been home to one of the largest street fairs in the United States – the Carlsbad Village Street Faire. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Kennedy & Associates have hosted the event for over 45 years, and it has grown year over year.
Comments / 0