ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA

SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) celebrated a Pac-12 Championship Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. This is the fourth conference championship for the Dawgs (2000, 2013, 2019) and the first to be clinched at Husky Soccer Stadium. Ilijah Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
247Sports

If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?

South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

'Tremendous awakening' if Gonzaga and the Big 12 unite

Bob Huggins remembers being a Big East basketball coach sitting in a gym watching a prep school practice when "one of the more famous coaches in the ACC" approached. "Well, partner," the coach said, "we'll be playing twice a year now." The conversation continued, and Huggins was wondering what to...
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

Liberty 21, Arkansas 19: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a heartbreaking 21-19 loss against the Liberty Flames inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, falling to 5-4 on the season. The Razorbacks were held to just three points in the first half and did not reach the red zone until midway through the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks held the Flames scoreless in the second half, but their comeback attempt fell short as the Hogs were unsuccessful on a two-point conversion on their final drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16

No. 18 Oklahoma State likely needs to win out in order to have a shot at getting into the Big 12 Championship Game again. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) start their final stretch of the regular season with a trip back to the Sunflower State to face Kansas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) also have plenty to play for as they try to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Nebraska win

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. "...they tested our character, and I thought we passed the test. You got to give it a lot of credit to Nebraska. I think Mickey has done an outstanding job as that's a really tough situation to take over. And they play incredibly hard. As I told you before, they have athletes everywhere. Every position, they're big, they're fast, They're strong. They're long. They're tough. That's the Nebraska football, and they're out there. And we had to grit, grind, fight, scratch and claw. Especially when a lot of things weren't going our way, and I'm just really proud of the result of our team, the courage of our team and the heart of our team and I think it showed.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Live Updates: LSU 32, Alabama 31, Final

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6-ranked Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will play No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1) tonight in its sixth SEC game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off inside Tiger Stadium, and the SEC West matchup will kick off at 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Final Stats: Louisville defeats James Madison, 34-10

Louisville outscored James Madison 24-0 in the second half to highlight a 34-10 win over the Dukes. It marks the fourth consecutive win for the Cardinals who also become eligible for the second straight season. UofL improves to 6-3 overall, while JMU falls to 5-3 FINAL STATS. Pregame Notes: Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy