--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. "...they tested our character, and I thought we passed the test. You got to give it a lot of credit to Nebraska. I think Mickey has done an outstanding job as that's a really tough situation to take over. And they play incredibly hard. As I told you before, they have athletes everywhere. Every position, they're big, they're fast, They're strong. They're long. They're tough. That's the Nebraska football, and they're out there. And we had to grit, grind, fight, scratch and claw. Especially when a lot of things weren't going our way, and I'm just really proud of the result of our team, the courage of our team and the heart of our team and I think it showed.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO