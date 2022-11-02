Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Nick Young Calls Out Three Lakers Players Because Of Russell Westbrook
Nick Young took a shot at the media for Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves starting over Russell Westbrook.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
NBA fans troll the Golden State Warriors for resting their best players amid a losing streak.
NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."
Fans think LeBron James has lost a step.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record following the Lakers' loss to the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Deleted A Controversial Tweet Where He Calls Out LeBron James And The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA season on a poor note. They failed to win even a single game in the first five games of the season. Following the 0-5 start, the Lakers were forced to make some changes to their strategy. The biggest decision that the Lakers made was to start Russell Westbrook on the bench.
Zach Lowe Questions If Draymond Green Was Ever A Star In The NBA
NBA analyst Zach Lowe questions if the Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green was ever a star or if he benefitted from playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive
According to the executive, there was an idea of LeBron James bringing Draymond Green to Los Angeles.
Watch: Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration Together
Russell Westbrook did the "Rock the Baby" celebration with Patrick Beverley after scoring against the Jazz.
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Could King James own an expansion team while playing for said team?
Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
Los Angeles Lakers team majority owner Jeanie Buss pulled a Steve Ballmer, sitting near courtside last night during L.A.'s 130-116 Crypto.com Arena loss against a sharpshooting Lauri Markkanen and the visiting Utah Jazz. L.A.'s best player, All-Star forward LeBron James, battled through a sore left foot that seemed to hamper...
Zion Williamson’s “Fire And Ice” Pack Includes A Wintry Air Jordan 12
When LeBron James offers high praise, it’s a clear signal that we need to start paying acute attention. And while Zion Williamson has easily garnered that recognition since his days at Spartanburg Day School, his nightly display of dominance – and 27 points against the Lakers on Wednesday – was enough for The King to acknowledge that the recent first-time All-Star will be here for a long, long time.
“Galaxy” Flair Reappears On The Nike LeBron 20
After an overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James and his Nike family have had one of their future projects surface via unofficial images: a LeBron 20 seemingly inspired by “Galaxy” styles from the past. Given that King James’ latest signature model is all about “the...
