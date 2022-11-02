ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?

A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record following the Lakers' loss to the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss

Los Angeles Lakers team majority owner Jeanie Buss pulled a Steve Ballmer, sitting near courtside last night during L.A.'s 130-116 Crypto.com Arena loss against a sharpshooting Lauri Markkanen and the visiting Utah Jazz. L.A.'s best player, All-Star forward LeBron James, battled through a sore left foot that seemed to hamper...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Zion Williamson’s “Fire And Ice” Pack Includes A Wintry Air Jordan 12

When LeBron James offers high praise, it’s a clear signal that we need to start paying acute attention. And while Zion Williamson has easily garnered that recognition since his days at Spartanburg Day School, his nightly display of dominance – and 27 points against the Lakers on Wednesday – was enough for The King to acknowledge that the recent first-time All-Star will be here for a long, long time.
sneakernews.com

“Galaxy” Flair Reappears On The Nike LeBron 20

After an overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James and his Nike family have had one of their future projects surface via unofficial images: a LeBron 20 seemingly inspired by “Galaxy” styles from the past. Given that King James’ latest signature model is all about “the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy