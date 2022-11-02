When LeBron James offers high praise, it’s a clear signal that we need to start paying acute attention. And while Zion Williamson has easily garnered that recognition since his days at Spartanburg Day School, his nightly display of dominance – and 27 points against the Lakers on Wednesday – was enough for The King to acknowledge that the recent first-time All-Star will be here for a long, long time.

1 DAY AGO