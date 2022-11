SacEV concurs with the action alerts sent by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Electric Vehicle Association, and others in support of California’s Proposition 30, the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act. There are 72,000 EVs in the Sacramento region and over 1 million in the state. But that’s is not enough. There are still 29 million gas vehicles in the state.

