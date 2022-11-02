ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coastal View

HOWL-O-WEEN

The Carpinteria Dog Owners Group (C-DOG) held a dog costume contest for the Halloween festivities. More than 37 dogs entered the contest, held Sunday at El Carro Park. Beloved pets came dressed to the nines and ready to win, from UPS drivers to pirates.
CARPINTERIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Suspect arrested for shooting teen girls in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding a pair of teenage girls in the northern Santa Barbara County city last month. At about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal House Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports its probable cause in a fatal Santa Maria house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy