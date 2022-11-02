Read full article on original website
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead
A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District investigating black face paint incident at FFA event
The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District is investigating an incident in which a student appeared to be wearing black face paint at an on-campus Future Farmers of America event. The post Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District investigating black face paint incident at FFA event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
HOWL-O-WEEN
The Carpinteria Dog Owners Group (C-DOG) held a dog costume contest for the Halloween festivities. More than 37 dogs entered the contest, held Sunday at El Carro Park. Beloved pets came dressed to the nines and ready to win, from UPS drivers to pirates.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County cannabis growers’ acreage not cultivated could be lost to cap
Santa Barbara County’s licensed cannabis growers could lose some of the acreage they secured under the cap if they fail to cultivate the total they applied by their third license renewal, the Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve...
UPDATE: Phone service restored for City of Lompoc
Phone issues were impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.
calcoasttimes.com
Suspect arrested for shooting teen girls in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding a pair of teenage girls in the northern Santa Barbara County city last month. At about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal House Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports its probable cause in a fatal Santa Maria house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged...
