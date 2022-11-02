ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Reminds Tennessee, College Football Who’s Top Dawg

ATHENS, Ga. — The College Football Playoff selection committee presented a challenge to the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, ranking Tennessee No. 1 in its first top 25 of the season. It seemed justifiable at the time. It turned out to be a gift.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Georgia's Home Crowd Under Fire Before Saturday's Matchup

Athens, Georgia will be the epicenter of college football this weekend. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town, as well as SEC Network’s SEC Nation and Marty & McGee. Sanford Stadium will be on full display for the entire nation when CBS broadcast kicks off its broadcast of No. 3 Georgia and the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. All of the attention garnered by this matchup has stirred up a question which is making the rounds across all forms of media:
CBS’s Gary Danielson Talks Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Vols

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols are gearing up for what should be a colossal fight in Sanford Stadium, and CBS’s Gary Danielson will be on the call for the matchup. Danielson said he thinks this could be a tight, high-scoring game between the No. 1 and...
Stetson Bennett Has Something to Prove Against Tennessee

There are plenty of storylines heading into Saturday’s matchup. Hendon Hooker’s Heisman campaign. Is Tennessee a team of destiny? How does Georgia slow down the Volunteers? Lost in all of this has been one man: Stetson Bennett. It seems hard to imagine that the quarterback who just led...
Robert Beal Exits with Injury in Tennessee vs Georgia

Senior EDGE rusher Robert Beal has been injured during the contest against the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs were up 24 to 6 at the start of the third quarter when Robert Beal hit the turf with what appeared to be an upper-body injury based on the contact he was exposed to.
Vince Dooley laid to rest after Thursday funeral in Athens

Longtime Georgia Bulldog football coach and University of Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley was laid to rest after a private funeral held Thursday at UGA’s Catholic Center. Dooley died one week ago today at the age of 90. From WSB TV…. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order...
UGA athletics mourns the passing of Ernie Battinelli

Ernie Battinelli, who served the University of Georgia Athletic Association for two decades, passed away Wednesday in Athens. Battinelli has been a mainstay within the Athletic Association, catering events and game days, while serving student-athletes on a daily basis at the grab-and-go station. Battinelli had a distinguished career in the restaurant business and became a familiar face at Georgia athletic events.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
Monroe, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

