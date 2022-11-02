Read full article on original website
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire
RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the fire got down into the field […]
640 acres burned during large field fire in Crawford County, officials say
No one was inured after more than 17 fire departments in Siouxland fought a field fire on Wednesday.
kicdam.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
1380kcim.com
Pomeroy Woman Killed Friday Morning In Head-On Collision Near Rockwell City
A Pomeroy woman was killed this (Friday) morning following a head-on collision this morning near Rockwell City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, authorities were dispatched at approximately 8:40 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 4 and 220th Street. The initial investigation found a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy, was traveling on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Ludwig vehicle crashed into the front of a 2012 Ford F350 that was pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville. Ludwig was pronounced dead at the scene. Harsin and a passenger in his truck, 81-year-old Sandra Harsin of Estherville, were transported by Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge with suspected serious injuries. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Police and Fire Departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
kjan.com
Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit
(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy was wearing […]
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
1380kcim.com
Manning And Coon Rapids Main Streets Awarded IEDA Challenge Grants
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced this week that two Carroll County communities’ Main Street programs had been awarded $100,000 to renovate buildings in their downtowns. Coon Rapids’ grant will be combined with nearly $300,000 in local match funding to transform the Northside Bar on Main Street into a higher-end establishment. Manning’s $100,000 grant will be coupled with $166,000 in local funding to remove the false façade at 302 Main Street and complete interior renovations. IEDA Director Debi Durham says, “The Main Street Iowa Challenge grants have been instrumental in revitalizing Iowa’s historic main streets. Reinvesting in our traditional commercial districts is good business. It’s good for our economy and good for our state. These projects will bring new businesses and new residents to our downtown districts.” Ten projects were selected for this latest round of funding for a total grant amount of $934,430. A list of the Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant recipients can be found included with this story on our website.
1380kcim.com
UPDATE: Subject Of Friday Police Search In Carroll Accused Of Holding Woman Against Her Will
Authorities have released additional details regarding the high-speed chase and multi-hour search in Carroll Friday afternoon. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, 47-year-old Victor Scalco of Lytton was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. on a long list of charges that includes second-offense domestic abuse assault, eluding, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, first-degree theft, and assault while displaying a weapon. Law enforcement says a female subject entered the Carroll Police Department at approximately 12:32 p.m. and reported Scalco had assaulted her and held her against her will at a residence in Carroll. She also told police he had stolen her vehicle and was armed with a handgun. That suspect vehicle was located in Carroll near Clark Street and Valley Drive, which led to a pursuit through town and north on Griffith Road. Authorities say Scalco also damaged a Carroll patrol vehicle while attempting to avoid capture. He abandoned the truck after crashing into a waterway when attempting to flee through nearby fields. For several hours, authorities searched the surrounding area and farms and located Scalco hiding in Storm Creek. He was taken into custody and transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of suspected hypothermia. Authorities note additional charges are pending the completion of the investigation. The Carroll, Sac, and Calhoun County Sheriffs’ Offices, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Calhoun and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.
1380kcim.com
Dean Gramowski of Glidden
Dean Thomas Gramowski, age 66, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, IA. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carroll First Church in Carroll, IA, with Pastor Dave Hagen officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Friday morning until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden at 1:30 P.M. on Friday with military honors conducted by the Merle Hay Post of the American Legion.
Cass County Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrest report from October 22 to November 2. On November 2nd, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Rush, 53, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Rush was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
kscj.com
WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH
A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
kjan.com
Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs
Police in Council Bluffs report an officer on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle traveling behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe
The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer's family that she has been located.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Will Not Meet Monday Due To Election Preparations
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will forego their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday due to the upcoming elections, but they may meet in a special session later in the week to further discuss the planned work at the courthouse. The board approved the $3.984 million base bid from Badding Construction at their Oct. 31 meeting, which included substantial HVAC improvements and interior renovations, but they are yet to decide on which, if any, of the half-million dollars in alternates may be included. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 14, which will cover the official canvass of the Nov. 8 elections.
