KITV.com
Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
Crash shuts down portion of Kamehameha Hwy near Kahaluu
A motor vehicle accident had shut down roads in the area of Kamehameha Highway and Pulama Road.
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 30.
KITV.com
Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy east-southeast winds will continue through the weekend, with downstream blocking of the winds occurring at times by the Big Island and Maui. The bulk of shower activity will focus over windward and southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui, though incoming showers could impact any island over the next several days.
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for windward areas of Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:49 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaa to Volcanoes National Park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Papaikou, Orchidland […]
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
Road closure on Lahaina Luna Road
Maui County said Lahaina Luna Road to Papalaua will be closed until 10 p.m. to all through traffic including emergency vehicles.
KITV.com
Oahu owner of controversial license plate forced to hand it over, according to judge's ruling
After multiple warnings - expired registrations - and threats of legal action the driver fought back claiming his rights had been violated. But as KITV4's Tom George reports a judge today ruled that's not the case. Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate. A Hawaii...
Made in Hawaii Festival: What you need to know
Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products -- all of them local -- including food, crafts and more.
mauinow.com
Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”
A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
KITV.com
Hawaii Island traffic jams could have safety impact
HAWAII ISLAND - HI (KITV4) Growing traffic congestion in Hilo challenges residents and is raising concerns about safety. Traffic on Hawaii Island along Highway 130 and Highway 11 has been jamming up since the building of 4 subdivisions along the highways. A drone video operator shared this traffic congestion as...
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
KITV.com
Report shows new car sales are decreasing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The market for brand new cars in Hawaii is cooling off. The latest report shows new car sales island-wide is down by 14% compared to last year at this time. Nationally, sales are down by almost 17%.
Department shuts off water in area of road closure on Maui
Maui County said Lahainaluna Road to Pāpalaua was closed last night to all traffic.
mauinow.com
Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani
The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
KITV.com
Oklahoma man arrested for fake Pokémon card scheme after tip from victim in Hawaii
TULSA, Okla. (KITV4) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly scamming people all across the country with fake Pokémon cards. And the arrest was made possible after one of his alleged victims in Hawaii made a tip to the police. Tulsa Police say Michael McCoy was arrested for...
