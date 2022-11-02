ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

KITV.com

Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy east-southeast winds will continue through the weekend, with downstream blocking of the winds occurring at times by the Big Island and Maui. The bulk of shower activity will focus over windward and southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui, though incoming showers could impact any island over the next several days.
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for windward areas of Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:49 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaa to Volcanoes National Park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Papaikou, Orchidland […]
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”

A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Island traffic jams could have safety impact

HAWAII ISLAND - HI (KITV4) Growing traffic congestion in Hilo challenges residents and is raising concerns about safety. Traffic on Hawaii Island along Highway 130 and Highway 11 has been jamming up since the building of 4 subdivisions along the highways. A drone video operator shared this traffic congestion as...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Report shows new car sales are decreasing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The market for brand new cars in Hawaii is cooling off. The latest report shows new car sales island-wide is down by 14% compared to last year at this time. Nationally, sales are down by almost 17%.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani

The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
KULA, HI

