Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, Nov. 6-7
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship (joined in progress) ...
Clarence Hill: Why this 6-2 Dallas Cowboys team is different from last season’s 6-2 team
Led by superstar linebacker Micah Parsons and the defense, he Cowboys have a better chance at success.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says
Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done"...
Saints' Alvin Kamara Shown Punching Man in Video from February Casino Altercation
A video obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man several times during a February altercation at the The Cromwell hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Sources close to Kamara told TMZ the video "doesn't tell the full story," saying Kamara...
Jalen Hurts Applauded for 'Incredible' Poise as Eagles Beat Texans to Improve to 8-0
The undefeated dream is still alive. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans in Thursday's contest. Road games don't get much easier on paper than a contest against the one-win Texans without wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, and Philadelphia shook off a slow start thanks in large part to its MVP candidate under center.
Everything Clemson Tigers' OC Brandon Streeter Said After Loss to Notre Dame
A complete transcript of everything that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said following the Tigers ' blowout loss.
When the College Football Playoff rankings are released
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
Astros' Chas McCormick Says Game 5-Saving Catch Was 'Like a Dream'
Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said his leaping ninth-inning catch against the Citizens Bank Park wall to help preserve the team's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series "felt like a dream." McCormick robbed Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit...
Fantasy Football Week 9: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
As you sit back and set your fantasy football lineups, a particular game may stand out as the matchup to focus on for a ton of points. That’s the case in Week 9. Bettors will place wagers on the over point total if they think two teams will light up the scoreboard. In a similar vein, fantasy managers should load up on players in those matchups.
Deion Sanders Calls Report of Flight to Atlanta amid Auburn HC Rumors a 'Lie'
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders denied speculation Thursday that he is taking a flight to Atlanta to discuss the head coaching vacancy at Auburn. Sanders responded Thursday to a tweet that said he was flying to Atlanta, calling it a "lie":. The writer of the tweet had previously...
NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Trade Not an Option for Warriors amid Contract Talks
Trading Draymond Green isn't yet a consideration for the Golden State Warriors amid their 3-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday the Warriors "have not engaged in any trade talks centered on Green and don't plan to as of now." Golden State and Green have...
Report: Texans' Brandin Cooks Disappointed He Wasn't Traded, Won't Play vs. Eagles
After expressing frustration about not being traded earlier this week, Brandin Cooks likely won't be on the field for the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Cooks isn't expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooks seemed to indicate on Twitter he was...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 9: Standings, Scenarios After Eagles vs. Texans
It's the Philadelphia Eagles' world, and the rest of the NFL is living in it. Philadelphia is nearly halfway to the first 17-0 regular season in league history after Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans. It's a full two games clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at 8-0 and looks like the team to beat in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.
Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Not 'Anywhere Close' to Return from Knee Injury
As the Miami Heat looks for an offensive spark amid a slow start, it doesn't sound like Victor Oladipo is very close to making his season debut. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of HeatNation.com), ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Oladipo is not "anywhere close" to playing in games.
Will Levis Compared to Josh Allen, Carson Wentz by NFL GMs, ESPN's Todd McShay Says
Will Levis' struggles in big games have apparently not turned off NFL front offices. ESPN's Todd McShay reported the Kentucky quarterback has drawn comparisons to Josh Allen and Carson Wentz from NFL general managers, and he's still expected to be a high first-round pick. Levis has a bevy of raw...
Bold Predictions For Second Half of 2022 NFL Season
Prognostication is tricky business in the NFL. The 2022 season has been a perfect example. If someone had told you that the Raiders would be sitting at 2-5 after trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones, they'd likely have been laughed and scoffed at. The same could be said for any ardent Giants fans that predicted a 6-2 start in Brian Daboll's first season at the helm.
NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9
Fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was already going to be difficult to navigate with six teams on bye weeks. Sunday's slate just got tougher to manage with the news that Jonathan Taylor will be out for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots. The...
Jonathan Taylor Won't Play for Colts vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's lingering ankle issues will keep him out of another game. Head coach Frank Reich announced Taylor won't play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. The 2021 Pro Bowler didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. This will be the third game Taylor has missed this season...
Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, fantasy football managers have likely scoured over the waiver wire quite a few times. At this point, the undrafted breakout stars are now rostered, so managers' adds are likely players who could make an impact later on. It's always important...
