ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

U.S. Postal Service warns not to use drop boxes on Sundays or federal holidays

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aw2UN_0iwLfBAq00

Mack Julion, the president of the Chicago branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how USPS are aiming to stop identity theft as criminals across the country use the internet and social media to coordinate strategic targeting of Post Office collection boxes.

Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Winter is coming: Chicago-area gas bills to spike 30%

Jim Chilsen, the Director of Communications for the Citizens Utility Board, joins Lisa Dent to explain why this year’s heating bills will be higher than previous years and if there’s anything you can do about it. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of scammer using popular rapper's name for donations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first told you about a scammer and his elaborate con in back in April, using a popular Chicago rapper's name and a community organization.Now, Chicago police are officially warning you to be on the lookout for the guy.In  April, you met the Cole sisters, who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man they knew as Jeffrey Washington. They met him outside their banks on 83rd Street.He offered to pay their cell phone bill and mortgages in return for a cash donation to help CEDA, an organization that helps low income...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Catalytic converter processing ring generated $545 million in revenue, had its own website and apps, feds say

Here’s some good news, Chicago. Federal authorities have arrested 21 people who are allegedly part of a massive nationwide operation that trafficked and processed stolen catalytic converters. The ring, which officials said had revenues of at least $545 million, even had its own apps, website, and formal shipping arrangements to make trafficking in the stolen parts easy.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Northern Tool + Equipment Opens Melrose Park Store

The new Northern Tool + Equipment store in Melrose Park. | Village of Melrose Park/Facebook. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Northern Tool + Equipment opened its third store in Illinois and the second in the Chicago area at 930 Winston Plaza in Melrose Park on Nov. 3. The village of Melrose Park posted news of the opening to its Facebook page Thursday.
MELROSE PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side. Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police. 
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape

In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: Cook County Chief Judge says 'cash bail doesn't work'

CHICAGO - A top Cook County Republican and several Democrats in the Chicago City Council are urging voters to vote "no" on Chief Judge Tim Evans. "We know that there was over a hundred alone that were violent criminals that were on electronic monitoring that went on to commit other violent crimes up to and including murder," said Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison of Palos Park.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say

Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Building Damaged, Power Outages Reported After Fierce Winds Tear Through Chicago Area

Intense winds ripped through portions of the Chicago area Saturday, tearing the roof off a suburban apartment building and causing power outages for more than 30,000 people. In Elk Grove Village, a portion of the roof at Willow Crossing Apartments, 1031 Charlela Ln., was blown off at around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say in all, the complex has approximately 60 units, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist residents who were displaced in finding temporary shelter.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A Women Voters Group Is Urging Support For A Property Tax Hike For Cook County Forest Preserves

COOK COUNTY — A women voters group wants to persuade Cook County residents to back a referendum on next week’s ballot that would support local forest preserves. The League of Women Voters of Chicago has been campaigning for the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum. The referendum asks if voters will back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Road closures in effect for Chicago's annual Hot Chocolate Run

CHICAGO - Street closures downtown Chicago have begun for this weekend's annual Hot Chocolate Run. The event is set for Saturday with a start and finish in Grant Park. Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive and Columbus from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive are now closed through Saturday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy