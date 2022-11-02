U.S. Postal Service warns not to use drop boxes on Sundays or federal holidays
Mack Julion, the president of the Chicago branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how USPS are aiming to stop identity theft as criminals across the country use the internet and social media to coordinate strategic targeting of Post Office collection boxes.Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0