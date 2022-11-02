Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
West Jordan Journal
Jill Wilder welcomes guests and greets them with a friendly smile
You can always find Jill Wilder greeting the guests at Macey’s West Jordan with a smile. The customers always feel welcome and enjoy their shopping experience. Wilder’s enthusiasm lights up the store with laughter and her genuine concern for the needs of the customers. When you walk into...
ABC 4
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through
SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
Costa Vida and Cafe Rio: which is best?
Is Cafe Rio better than Costa Vida? Best Mexican food in Utah
gastronomicslc.com
Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend
More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) are set to turn the lights off for the last time this weekend. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note shared across social media reads:
sandyjournal.com
New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area
After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
KSLTV
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social […]
KSLTV
Hundreds line up for staple in Millcreek closing because of staff shortage
MILLCREEK, Utah — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector’s Mexican Food on Thursday, to show their support for a restaurant that’s closing its doors after 27 years in Millcreek. “We’re waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state,” said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting...
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Golden Corral to give out free meals to all U.S. service members, veterans
Golden Corral restaurants across the nation will be giving out free "thank you" meals to all U.S. service members and veterans on Monday, Nov. 14, in recognition of Veterans Day.
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
Avian flu is impacting turkey farms in Utah
Turkeys are expected to cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation, but turkey farmers and producers in Utah are facing an additional set of concerns with the emergence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
Ready for a soggy Saturday?
Measurable moisture means business this weekend in northern Utah as our system taps into an atmospheric river flowing in from the northwest.
KUTV
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
ksl.com
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
KUTV
Dance concert at Wasatch Junior High will benefit ALS research
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This weekend dozens of dancers are getting together to perform for a good cause. They plan to "dance for those who can't" and raise money for ALS research. "When you realize that a lot of people don't have that opportunity, it put things into...
Winter weather advisories issued, heavy snow for Utah’s northern mountains this weekend
Happy Friday Utah! Welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we've been experiencing. With the exception of very cold temperatures, today will seem much calmer and drier than we've seen the last few days. However, it's only a short break because another storm is moving in tonight through Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.
eastidahonews.com
22-year-old makes it into the Top 10 of nationwide dance competition, hopes for your votes
IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old has danced her way into being in the Top 10 of a nationwide dance competition to potentially meet one of her favorite singers and dancers. But she can’t do it without your vote. Rebekah McInnes grew up in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls...
Lindon driver captures meteor on dashcam
A Lindon driver captured a meteor on their dashcam while driving home from the gym early Friday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
A potentially severe flu season may leave blood supply short in the U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross is asking the public for blood and platelet donations, before a potentially severe flu season is upon us. A press release from Red Cross said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports several states with early spikes in flu cases. Furthermore, the CDC predicts a serious spread of the flu this year.
