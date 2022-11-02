ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

West Jordan Journal

Jill Wilder welcomes guests and greets them with a friendly smile

You can always find Jill Wilder greeting the guests at Macey’s West Jordan with a smile. The customers always feel welcome and enjoy their shopping experience. Wilder’s enthusiasm lights up the store with laughter and her genuine concern for the needs of the customers. When you walk into...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through

SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
SANDY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend

More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) are set to turn the lights off for the last time this weekend. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note shared across social media reads:
MILLCREEK, UT
sandyjournal.com

New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area

After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Winter weather advisories issued, heavy snow for Utah’s northern mountains this weekend

Happy Friday Utah! Welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we've been experiencing.  With the exception of very cold temperatures, today will seem much calmer and drier than we've seen the last few days. However, it's only a short break because another storm is moving in tonight through Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A potentially severe flu season may leave blood supply short in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross is asking the public for blood and platelet donations, before a potentially severe flu season is upon us. A press release from Red Cross said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports several states with early spikes in flu cases. Furthermore, the CDC predicts a serious spread of the flu this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

