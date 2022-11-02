Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
How to relieve some financial stress for cancer patients in Utah
KUTV — Cyprus Credit Union is a proud supporter of the Big Gig event, a fundraiser for The Hope Lodge. It's hosted by the American Cancer Society. The Hope Lodge provides cost-free lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers traveling to Salt Lake City for treatment and relies on the generosity of donors to provide free lodging, programs, and services to these patients.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
ksl.com
Mayor 'frustrated, not surprised' Wyoming city is sending homeless to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Reports out of a Wyoming-based news outlet that Jackson law enforcement may be sending individuals experiencing homeless to Salt Lake City have sparked frustrations that have long been simmering. For Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the reports are indicative of a larger issue, one...
Salt Lake City landmarks to ‘Light the World in Teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3
Two Salt Lake City landmarks, the Salt Palace Convention Center and Utah Governor's Mansion, together with more than 800 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
KSLTV
Utah mom, doctor shed light on high-risk pregnancy diagnosis
SALT LAKE CITY — One Salt Lake mom was diagnosed with a rare, high-risk pregnancy diagnosis — placenta accreta — that put her life and her baby’s life at risk. Katie Young was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child when she found out about the diagnosis.
kvnutalk
Latter-day Saint church’s celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity – Cache Valley Daily
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its annual celebration of Latin American culture on Saturday, November 5. After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic measures, the event is returning to the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Photo from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
KUTV
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Signs, Signs Everywhere There’s Signs
Like most cities Provo, Utah has a sign ordnance dictating the size and placements of advertising signs. Fortunately the Lakeside Storage Facility is either not in the city of Provo, or has an exemption as they have an amazing collection of petroliana (items relating to the gasoline industry). We happened...
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
KUTV
Salt Lake County working to catch up after backlog in ballot processing
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Clerk’s office has processed roughly 55 percent of early mail-in voting ballots received so far, while neighboring Utah County has processed about 78 percent of its ballots. As of Friday afternoon, Salt Lake County had received approximately 153,000...
KUTV
Dance concert at Wasatch Junior High will benefit ALS research
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This weekend dozens of dancers are getting together to perform for a good cause. They plan to "dance for those who can't" and raise money for ALS research. "When you realize that a lot of people don't have that opportunity, it put things into...
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
ksl.com
Utah's toymaker retires at 87, but passes on legacy of service and love
WEST JORDAN — Alton Thacker remembers a little girl in Mexico whose eyes lit up when she played with a wooden toy car for the first time, giggling as she rolled the car across her stomach and marveling at the light reflecting off the car. "When a little person...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
Avian flu is impacting turkey farms in Utah
Turkeys are expected to cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation, but turkey farmers and producers in Utah are facing an additional set of concerns with the emergence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
The No. 1 overall recruit in the country — a Utahn — just committed to Utah gymnastics
Avery Neff, the top gymnastics recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, chose to stay home and attend the University of Utah.
Comments / 2