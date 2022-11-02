ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

How to relieve some financial stress for cancer patients in Utah

KUTV — Cyprus Credit Union is a proud supporter of the Big Gig event, a fundraiser for The Hope Lodge. It's hosted by the American Cancer Society. The Hope Lodge provides cost-free lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers traveling to Salt Lake City for treatment and relies on the generosity of donors to provide free lodging, programs, and services to these patients.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
svinews.com

Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
JACKSON, WY
kslnewsradio.com

Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses

SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Signs, Signs Everywhere There’s Signs

Like most cities Provo, Utah has a sign ordnance dictating the size and placements of advertising signs. Fortunately the Lakeside Storage Facility is either not in the city of Provo, or has an exemption as they have an amazing collection of petroliana (items relating to the gasoline industry). We happened...
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

