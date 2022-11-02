Imagine missing breakfast or lunch one day and simply going about your daily routine. This might seem like quite a mundane oversight for most people, but for some, that very same forgetfulness could be deadly. “As simple as running out the door as a young elementary school student that didn’t have breakfast and didn't have lunch and then tries to go play soccer could bring out an episode and land someone in the hospital because they have rapid muscle breakdown,” said Eileen Sullivan, patient advocate for Long Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorder. Ms. Sullivan is a licensed Ohio attorney who is also the mother of a patient suffering with Long Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorder, a rare disease which impacts energy production and often results in chronic energy deficiency and muscle breakdown. “It is an inborn error of metabolism where the body does not use fat as an energy source efficiently or effectively,” she said. “It is a genetic disorder. There are specific genetic markers and specific genes that indicate that somebody has a fatty acid oxidation disorder.”

OHIO STATE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO