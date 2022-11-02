ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska

Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota

Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota rally from 10-point deficit vs. Nebraska

Mohamed Ibrahim scored on a 3-yard rush late in the 3rd to tie the game at 10-all in Minnesota’s game against Nebraska. The score increased Ibrahim’s streak to 9-straight games with a TD. Shortly after the Ibrahim score, the Minnesota defense forced a 3-and-out. The Gophers got the ball back and would kick a FG to take a 13-10 lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska

Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

