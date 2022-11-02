Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska
Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota
Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
One stat paints ugly picture for PJ Fleck, Minnesota after early deficit vs. Nebraska
P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers currently trail Nebraska 10-0 at halftime. That is not good for the prospect of the Gophers getting a win in Week 10. During Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, his teams are 2-19 when trailing after the 1st quarter. A paltry 9.5% win percentage when trailing after 1Q could spell doom for the Gophers in Week 10.
Rapid Reaction: Athan Kaliakmanis and Mo Ibrahim help rally Gophers past Huskers
It was Athan Kaliakmanis and Mo Ibrahim to the rescue. Minnesota’s freshman backup QB and star RB provided the spark, helping rally the Gophers from a 10-0 halftime deficit in a 20-13 win over Nebraska Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Gophers, not known for their ability to overcome deficits,...
Nebraska becomes final Power 5 program remaining in disappointing stat since 2017 season
Nebraska’s postseason absence is well known. Unfortunately, one stat paints an even bleaker picture than it already is for the Huskers. Nebraska and Kansas entered Week 10 as the only Power 5 teams not to go to a postseason bowl game since 2017. That includes the likes of Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Colorado.
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota rally from 10-point deficit vs. Nebraska
Mohamed Ibrahim scored on a 3-yard rush late in the 3rd to tie the game at 10-all in Minnesota’s game against Nebraska. The score increased Ibrahim’s streak to 9-straight games with a TD. Shortly after the Ibrahim score, the Minnesota defense forced a 3-and-out. The Gophers got the ball back and would kick a FG to take a 13-10 lead.
Nebraska football: Logan Smothers should get nod at QB if Casey Thompson can't go
Logan Smothers has been down this path before. Getting the call to fill in for the injured starter at quarterback. Smothers might see his number called again Saturday as Nebraska hosts Minnesota at Memorial Stadium. Huskers starting QB Casey Thompson is day-to-day dealing with a nerve injury in his elbow.
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
Fred Hoiberg emphasizes importance of 'huge year' for Huskers basketball ahead of season opener
Fred Hoiberg understands that his team needs to produce better on the court. Hoiberg talked about how his team is looking before the season opener. Nebraska won just 10 games just a season ago. Hoiberg noted how this season the team needs to show some growth as a whole. “I...
