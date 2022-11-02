Read full article on original website
Union County Schools closing until Wednesday due to illness
Union County Schools are closed through Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to the Union County High School Facebook page.
Student detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School posted online
A student was taken into custody on Thursday after a threat was made to Lenoir City High School on social media, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
Mother considers taking her son out of high school after a shooter threat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of parents drove to Lenoir City High School on Thursday morning to pick up their kids after a social media threat prompted a lockdown. Two students were detained, according to officials. Andrea Packett, a mother of a ninth-grade student, said she has had enough of...
Increase of security at schools Loudon County
Multiple agencies are increasing their presence around all schools within Loudon County after Thursday's incident at Lenoir City High School.
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
Advocates work to save more lives amid recent spike in opioid overdoses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, officials with the Knox County Health Department announced there were 32 reported nonfatal overdoses in one week alone. Behind each case is a person, a loved one and sometimes even a mother like Jessica Stanley who was once in that number. “I don’t think...
Sevier Co. crews working to contain 170-acre brush fire
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were actively fighting a brush fire Saturday afternoon. Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire is approximately 170 acres with erratic winds in the area.
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
One dead in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.
Students in Oak Ridge learn more about weather with Heather
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said it was a great day at Glenwood Elementary in the Oak Ridge area of Anderson County!. She spent the morning with the kindergarten classes first, showing them how tell the weather story. They have their own weather station and monitor conditions day to day.
1 dead, 4 airlifted following Knox County crash
One person is dead, and four individuals were airlifted to receive medical attention following a crash in Knox County.
KPD searching for three people for stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for three people after they were seen stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church early Thursday morning. Police said the three people were seen at Sacred Heart Cathedral between 1:55 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. stealing the items....
Police searching for stolen dump truck in Laurel County
A Corbin business is missing a dump truck and is hoping someone has seen it.
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
Teen accused of fleeing wreck found with loaded shotgun in pants, Knoxville Police say
Police said the 17-year-old is charged with DUI, unlawful weapon possession, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
