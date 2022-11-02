Read full article on original website
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had been captured. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon and led them...
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
Students detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School, LCSO says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenior City High School went on lockdown Thursday morning, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News. The lockdown was prompted by an active shooter threat on social media. While law enforcement officials initially said a student was in custody, a later...
Teen carrying loaded shotgun arrested by KPD
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested on Wednesday night after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. The 17-year-old fled the crash in downtown Knoxville, and police later found him at a hotel on Merchant Drive with a loaded shotgun, according to KPD officials.
KPD to receive grant to fund their internet crimes against children task force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Department of Justice announced the Knoxville Police Department would be getting $564,767 for their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. “The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated...
Sevier Co. crews working to contain 170-acre brush fire
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were actively fighting a brush fire Saturday afternoon. Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire is approximately 170 acres with erratic winds in the area.
Advocates work to save more lives amid recent spike in opioid overdoses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, officials with the Knox County Health Department announced there were 32 reported nonfatal overdoses in one week alone. Behind each case is a person, a loved one and sometimes even a mother like Jessica Stanley who was once in that number. “I don’t think...
Students in Oak Ridge learn more about weather with Heather
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said it was a great day at Glenwood Elementary in the Oak Ridge area of Anderson County!. She spent the morning with the kindergarten classes first, showing them how tell the weather story. They have their own weather station and monitor conditions day to day.
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state.
Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain
Officials said the fire was not threatening any structures as of Wednesday night.
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games
The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thursday marked the last day for early voting in Knox County, but the candidates for the state’s top position were both steadfast on the campaign trail. In Oak Ridge, Gov. Bill Lee is seeking reelection while meeting people at well known Big Ed’s Pizza. In...
Loudon officials to increase security at schools following social media threat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said the office, as well as other law enforcement agencies, will be increasing security presence around all schools with the county. It comes after Lenoir City High School went on lockdown Thursday morning due to an active shooter threat on...
Dollywood and Sevier County ready to kick off the holiday season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County will look a lot brighter as Winterfest gets underway and the first place you’ll see the lights come on will be at Dollywood. The holiday season is back at Dollywood and all of Sevier Co.’s Winterfest celebration. Dollywood added one million...
Shorts weather ahead but fire risk climbs
Thomas Rhett is going on tour again, and he'll be making a stop in Knoxville. The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee stopped in Oak Ridge while candidate Jason Martin stopped by Knoxville to campaign.
CATCH UP QUICK
A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were not any evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
Knoxville hosts 2022 Greek Fest
Prescribed burns to help Cades Cove habitat
CADES COVE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoke could be seen for miles around Cades Cove and into Blount and Sevier Counties Thursday. It was from a planned burn in Cades Cove by the National Park Service. Wildland fire crews headed out to the fields of the cove to set fires and...
Josh Dobbs talks about 2016 Hail Mary
