ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Blood moon lunar eclipse to rise on Election Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Ross Ferrara
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A03zX_0iwLbTfq00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An ominous blood moon lunar eclipse will hang in the sky as ballots are set to be tallied for the Nov. 8 general election.

The Election Day eclipse, NASA says, is the last total lunar eclipse the Earth will see for the next three years. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align, causing the moon to be draped in the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3388gu_0iwLbTfq00
NASA: “During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight. The blue light from the sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through, turning our moon red.” | Graphic by NASA

These lunar eclipses are sometimes referred to as “blood moons” due to the reddish hue that is cast onto the moon by refracted sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere. This phenomenon , known as Rayleigh scattering , also gives the Earth its blue skies and rose-colored sunsets.

“The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear,” NASA says. “It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.”

Help name the Oklahoma City Zoo lion cubs!

If unobstructed by cloud cover, the total eclipse of the moon will be visible in the Pacific Northwest and across North and Central America. In Oregon, the eclipse will begin two minutes after midnight on Nov. 8.

The moon will reach full eclipse, or “totality,” at 5:17 a.m. ET and will end after the moon sets.

“You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color,” NASA says. “A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hixxj_0iwLbTfq00
A map of eclipse visibility. | NASA

Ironically, the Election Day eclipse is also a “ Beaver Moon ” — the second full moon of autumn. This term, NASA says, was popularized by the Maine Farmer’s Almanac, which published the Native American names for full moons in the 1930s.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections welcomes 5 new contraband-detecting dogs

“According to this almanac, the Native American tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States named this the Beaver Moon,” NASA explains. “One interpretation is that mid-fall was the time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name ‘beaver moon’ came from how active the beavers are in this season as they prepare for winter.”

After Nov. 9, the next full moon eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Bitter wind chills and snow for some Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A strong cold front punched through the state Friday bringing strong northerly winds, storms, and much cooler temperatures to the Sooner state. Expect some severe storms to be ongoing in eastern and southeastern Oklahoma through Friday night. Track the rain here. With a bit of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Tracking next Oklahoma storm system Thursday and Friday.

Tracking our next storm system moving across the state from west to east Thursday and Friday. There is the potential for severe weather but also more decent rainfall! Here’s a look at the rainfall forecast. Not everyone gets the heaviest rain with this set up. It depends on where the thunderstorms line up and if your town is in the path. As you can see this map is the rainfall totals through Saturday morning. There is also a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms including the threat for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Stay tuned to the latest weather as this system gets closer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a water dispute involving the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation. The high court said Friday it would review a lower court ruling in favor of the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. The government signed treaties with the Navajo Nation in 1849 and 1868 that established the reservation. It was later expanded westward to the Colorado River, which forms the reservation’s western boundary. At issue in the case is water from the Colorado River, which itself is shrinking in part because of overuse and drought.
UTAH STATE
KFOR

Strong cold front will spark strong to severe storms today across Oklahoma. Where is the highest tornado threat?

Strong cold front moving east across the state today will spark strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats in western and central OK are damaging winds and large hail. As the storms develop east of I 35 the tornado potential does increase. The most favorable area for tornadoes today is setting up across southeastern OK. Storms that develop ahead of the cold front could produce more high end severe weather including the risk for a few tornadoes. Stay weather aware!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Early estimates: Deadly Idabel tornado at least an EF3

Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for McCurtain County, where the city of Idabel took a direct hit from a powerful tornado Idabel that killed at least one person, injured others, and left homes and buildings in ruins as storms swept through southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
IDABEL, OK
KFOR

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
KFOR

Latest Friday Oklahoma severe weather outlook

A seasonally strong storm system is moving into the state Thursday night through Friday. Look for a few isolated strong to severe storms mainly after midnight in NW Oklahoma. Elsewhere, a few non-severe storms are possible through dawn Friday. As the morning goes on, thunderstorms (a couple strong) will move...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy