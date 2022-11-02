ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Leander welcomes new city engineer

Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development

The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Travis County takes next steps in gun violence prevention through ‘Safer Travis County’ resolution

County Judge Andy Brown and several community leaders spoke at a press conference Nov. 1 announcing the “Safer Travis County” resolution. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the “Safer Travis County” resolution Nov. 1—an action that includes three key programs meant to reduce gun violence in the county.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft

A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

