Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. Acrding to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees election: Conservative PAC raises thousands
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Political Action Committee (PAC) of five conservative candidates are running to take over the majority of the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are backing them. The Travis County Democratic Party said this can’t go unchallenged in such a critical...
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
Williamson County veterans event to coincide with courthouse bell toll
Several years have passed since anybody can recall hearing the bell toll at the historical Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, but on Nov. 7, those in the downtown area will hear it ring once again. The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans Nov....
KCEN TV NBC 6
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
District 52 Texas House seat is on the November ballot — what you need to know
The State House District 52 represents more than 201,500 residents in parts of Leander, south Georgetown, Taylor, Hutto and surrounding areas in Williamson County.
Buda City Council enters agreement with Texas Music Network
Buda City Council approved entering into an agreement with the Texas Music Network. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) During the Nov. 1 Buda City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with Texas Music Network for the Blue Sage Music Festival. According to the city of Buda, The...
Leander welcomes new city engineer
Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development
The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approves several project plans and plats
Construction and site plans for new development continue to flow through the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission held a regular meeting Nov. 1. Several site plans, plats, wastewater permits and other routine requests were presented. Here are the following projects...
First-time voters share why they decided to register and vote this November
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for midterm elections ends Nov. 4 and many Texans are casting ballots for the first time. Outreach groups in the Austin area are also working hard to make sure all voters have their voices heard. "I'm canvassing. I'm knocking doors, just talking to neighbors,...
1,550-unit multifamily, mixed-use project receives zoning, annexation approval from Round Rock officials
Round Rock officials approved a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3 for a property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in the city's northeast. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials approved a zoning and annexation request Nov....
Hutto officials approve funding for Megasite infrastructure projects
Hutto City Council approved funding for an electric substation and a spine road at the Megasite on Nov. 3. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An assortment of infrastructure improvements are on the way to support industrial development at Hutto's Megasite—an approximately 1,400-acre tract of land on Hwy. 79 earmarked for industrial development.
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
Police departments, school officials caution community about fentanyl risks
Both the Cedar Park and Leander police departments along with Leander ISD have been working to educate the community on risks of fentanyl following four fatal overdoses from the drug in Hays CISD in the last few months. “Anytime there is something that could potentially cause harm to our students,...
Traffic pattern change coming soon to Oak Hill construction project
The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.
Travis County takes next steps in gun violence prevention through ‘Safer Travis County’ resolution
County Judge Andy Brown and several community leaders spoke at a press conference Nov. 1 announcing the “Safer Travis County” resolution. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the “Safer Travis County” resolution Nov. 1—an action that includes three key programs meant to reduce gun violence in the county.
Changes in Taylor to add more than 300 parking spaces, landscaping, signs in downtown
Among updating parking, landscaping and wayfinding signage, the project will bring a permanent streetscape to the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Second streets in Taylor.
Gonzales Inquirer
Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft
A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was threatening...
