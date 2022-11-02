FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR NFR’S OFFICAL KICK OFF PARTY, DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN Fremont Street Experience will kick off the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Nov. 30

SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO