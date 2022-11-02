FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR NFR’S OFFICAL KICK OFF PARTY, DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN Fremont Street Experience will kick off the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Nov. 30

Read full article on original website
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.
William Fortye LVMPD K-9 Operations Center Opens at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
(credit: South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa) Today, South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa welcomed the William Fortye Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Operations Center to its property with a ceremonious ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, Lieutenant Jeff Clark of the Las...
Billy Ray Charles, The Smokestacks and Red Eye Gin highlight the November 2022 entertainment at the iconic Sand Dollar Lounge
BILLY RAY CHARLES, THE SMOKESTACKS, AND RED EYE GIN HIGHLIGHT NOVEMBER 2022 ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE. The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the November 2022 entertainment for its iconic Spring Mountain location. Originally opened in 1976, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue in Las Vegas, with free entertainment, rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment.
Drinksgiving Returns to Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Nov. 23
Drinksgiving Returns to Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Nov. 23. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is excited to announce the return of its blackout block party, DrinksGiving, with a highly anticipated free performance by platinum selling rapper and singer, Flo Rida on Wednesday, November 23 at 8:00pm.
The Little Vegas Chapel to Celebrate Numerically Significant Wedding Dates, 11/11/22 and 11/12/22, while Honoring our Veterans this November
The Little Vegas Chapel to Celebrate Numerically Significant Wedding Dates, 11/11/22 and 11/12/22, while Honoring our Veterans this November. Venue announces Special Offers including an all-new Reception Dining Experience at Todd English’s The Pepper Club. Las Vegas, Nev. – The Little Vegas Chapel, an award-winning wedding chapel since 2013...
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its November gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Thanksgiving specials and the BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. DINING. BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The elves are back in town! Shady Grove Lounge — the popular Las Vegas cocktail...
Tivoli Village Will Transform Into Holiday Wonderland This Season Thanks to New Ownership
Holiday décor at Tivoli Village. (Renderings Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE WILL TRANSFORM INTO HOLIDAY WONDERLAND THIS. Complimentary Horse and Carriage Rides, Carolers, Distinctive Local Businesses. Create Ideal Destination for Holiday Outings. Visitors to Tivoli Village this holiday season will enjoy an enchanting atmosphere thanks to 3D Investments, the...
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country gives thanks for live country music this November
STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY GIVES THANKS FOR COUNTRY MUSIC THIS NOVEMBER. WHAT: Enjoy live music from some of country’s hottest rising stars at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country this November. Take a chance on the mechanical bull or take a spin line dancing! Stoney’s has you covered with...
Acclaimed Chef and Milk Bar Founder Christina Tosi to Hold Exclusive Cookbook Signing at Milk Bar Inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Nov. 12
ACCLAIMED CHEF AND MILK BAR FOUNDER CHRISTINA TOSI TO HOLD EXCLUSIVE COOKBOOK SIGNING AT MILK BAR INSIDE. Award-winning chef, television personality and author Christina Tosi will host a meet & greet book signing event at Milk Bar inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. Tosi will greet fans and sign copies of her latest book, “All About Cookies: A Milk Bar Baking Book.”
Reckless In Vegas Ante Up Collective Announces November Sponsors
Left: JoLae Brandt-Shapiro, choreographer/dancer, Reckless In Vegas; center: Michael Shapiro,. leader, Reckless In Vegas; right: Agnes Roux, dancer, Reckless In Vegas. (Photo credit: Jerry Metellus) RECKLESS IN VEGAS ANTE UP COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCES. NOVEMBER SPONSORS. Program Connects Southern Nevada Businesses with Local Charities. Reckless In Vegas, the high-energy alt-rock band where...
