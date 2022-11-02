ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Mining Industry Prepares For Potential Rail Strike

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mining companies are closely watching contract negotiations between the unions and America’s railroad companies. Should a strike happen, layoffs at Wyoming mines are likely. “We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Travis Deti, executive director for...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments

Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
CASPER, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Strong winds close roads in Wyoming

SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information

Wrong polling locations in six counties across Montana have been corrected on the state’s “My Voter” page, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office verified on Friday afternoon, just two business days before Election Day. Originally, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Native American Rights Fund had pointed out to the office that polling locations […] The post Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

With No Federal Govt. Involvement, Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it’s all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won’t cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highways Claim Another Life

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On November 3, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1 on US Highway 212 near the Wyoming-South Dakota State line. At 6:04 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving two commercial vehicles. A 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination unit was traveling eastbound on US 212 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the side of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination unit.
WYOMING STATE
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
Branding Iron Online

First veteran-focused skilled nursing facility opens in Wyoming

The Wyoming Veterans Commission (WVC), in partnership with the State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Health, officially opened Wyoming’s first Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility consists of 3 cottages, each with 12 bedrooms and communal living spaces, specifically designed...
WYOMING STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.

Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
COLORADO STATE

