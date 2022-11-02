Pharrell To Feature Korean Pop Sensation BTS On New Album ‘Phriends’

Legendary producer Pharrell is readying a new album and shared that it will be packed with special surprises including an appearance by multi-platinum superstar group, BTS.

Per Rolling Stone, Pharrell and RM from the group sat down for a candid conversation for the magazine where he shared the news about the feature.

“Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one,” he said. “You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.” RM shared the same sentiments, “I f*cking love it.”

Per Hypebeast , RM is also finishing a solo album which is about 90% done. He noted that some time away from the international superstar group gave him space to create. “I was just a small rapper and lyricist when I was young. So it was 10 years, really intense as a team. And I actually was in charge of almost all of the interviews and representing the team in front of the other members. That was my role, I guess. I think I got really . . . I don’t know, ‘Yo, I got to stop this for a bit. I got to shut it down and fall away from it and then just see what’s going on,’ making my mind really calm down.”

He continued, “That’s how I got to concentrate on my solo [album]. These days I really have been thinking about when I first listened to you, the first feeling and the vibe, and the reason why I started, why I chose music for my whole life, I guess.”

Pharrell also shared that he would support RM’s solo project saying , “I’m just going to put this out there. You said you’re 90% done with your solo album. But if within that last 10%, if you need – you don’t need me, but I mean…”

The Korean star replied, “I always needed you, for 15 years,” RM replied, to which Pharrell said, “OK, well, if you want to do something, we can actually do it.” RM responded, “Please… I’m honored and grateful.”

Pharrell’s last solo album, Girl , released in 2014 featured appearances by Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, and more. The album’s lead single, “Happy” was featured on the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The post Pharrell To Feature Korean Pop Sensation BTS On New Album ‘Phriends’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .