Ward Elwyn Smith
Ward Elwyn Smith, age 79, a resident of Stanton, TN, departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Memorial Service for Mr. Smith was held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Stanton Baptist Church in Stanton, TN, with Bro. Ed Miller officiating. Ward was born on...
Jim Albert Webb
Jim Albert Webb was born on November 19, 1936 at his home in Covington, TN to the late Albert Wooten and Lorene Carver Webb. He departed this life in the early morning hours of October 29, 2022 in his daughter’s home with her by his side. Jim was the fourth child born to the Webb family out of twelve. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his siblings, Laura, Bill, Mary Francis, Annie Ruth, Martha Jean, Vickie (Squeaky), Bob, and most recently, Joe, who passed away just a little over 24 hours before Jim.
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan, age 35, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. Bubba was born April 2, 1987 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jerry Wayne Kimery and Linda Ann Logan. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Moscow area. He was employed as Softee Products and in the construction business, but his passion in life was tattooing. Bubba was a talented tattoo artist who loved drawing and art. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially his children, and joking around making people laugh.
Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton
Services for Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton, age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be held on Monday, 9:30 A.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The family will receive...
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
Freed-Hardeman University to hold homecoming activities next week
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University will host its homecoming activities next week. Kicking off Sunday, November 6, the week will feature a variety of events for students, staff, families and alumni to enjoy. Events include the annual “ALUMination Day,” featured guest speaker Dr. Ethan Kellum, the annual Legacy Student...
Art, choir blended together at West Tennessee school
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art and music were brought together during a unique event Thursday evening. Jackson-Madison County Schools hosted an Art & Choir Showcase at Liberty High School. The event began with an art show, displaying art created from local students. That was followed by a choir showcase, featuring...
88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation. According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.
November Teen programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the teens to enjoy this November. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on November 12. Brown Bag Book Club. Every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. Come...
Jackson Boxing Club honors previous coach with new sign
JACKSON, Tenn. — One boxing club in Jackson has been reopened under a name that is familiar to the local Hub City boxing world. Friday, this gym officially unveiled a new sign as the Jackson Boxing Club. This is the name that another gym possessed in the Jackson area for decades.
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
First ever Rockabilly 5K runs through Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local wellness center hosted a fitness event. The LIFT Wellness Center in downtown Jackson held a Rockabilly Run 5k Thursday evening. The runners started a block behind the LIFT and then ran down Lambuth Boulevard and back up Campbell Street to make a loop. Overall...
Salvation Army rings in the holidays with its 2022 Kettle Kick Off
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local organization hosts an exciting event for the community of Jackson. On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Kettle Campaign. 2021-2022 Youth of the Year, Alexis Holman tells us about the kettles and who they support. “Today we are here at our 2022 Kettle...
Jackson Rockabillys share excitement for 2023 season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rockabillys are prepping for a big season in the 2023 Summer League. This will be the first summer collegiate team to be in Jackson. President and CEO Dennis Bastien shared the makeup of the team. “We’ll operate like a Minor League team. However, we’re...
City of Jackson reveals plans for Recycling Convenience Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians could be one step closer to curbside recycling. The City of Jackson is taking steps to go green, and residents may soon have a designated area to drop off their recycling. “We are super excited to finally reveal our plans for our Recycling Convenience Center,”...
Voting rally held to encourage participation in election
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held an early voting rally. The president of the Jackson-Madison County Chapter, Harrell Carter believes every vote will matter in the upcoming election. “We still have too many people that are not exercising that right....
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
Early Saturday Morning Heavy Rain & Weak Storms Coming
A storm system that has already produced many tornadoes tonight in Texas and Arkansas is marching eastward towards West Tennessee. The line will slowly weaken as it moves across the Mississippi River but still could have enough strength to produce some gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain for us. The line will cross the Mississippi River between 2-3 AM and move through Jackson between 4-6 AM. We will have the latest forecast details right here.
