Ward Elwyn Smith
Ward Elwyn Smith, age 79, a resident of Stanton, TN, departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Memorial Service for Mr. Smith was held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Stanton Baptist Church in Stanton, TN, with Bro. Ed Miller officiating. Ward was born on...
Jim Albert Webb
Jim Albert Webb was born on November 19, 1936 at his home in Covington, TN to the late Albert Wooten and Lorene Carver Webb. He departed this life in the early morning hours of October 29, 2022 in his daughter’s home with her by his side. Jim was the fourth child born to the Webb family out of twelve. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his siblings, Laura, Bill, Mary Francis, Annie Ruth, Martha Jean, Vickie (Squeaky), Bob, and most recently, Joe, who passed away just a little over 24 hours before Jim.
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan, age 35, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. Bubba was born April 2, 1987 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jerry Wayne Kimery and Linda Ann Logan. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Moscow area. He was employed as Softee Products and in the construction business, but his passion in life was tattooing. Bubba was a talented tattoo artist who loved drawing and art. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially his children, and joking around making people laugh.
Mrs. Tiketia Currie
Mrs. Tiketia Currie was born on June 21, 1975, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on October 26, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. both on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton
Services for Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton, age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be held on Monday, 9:30 A.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The family will receive...
Jackson Boxing Club honors previous coach with new sign
JACKSON, Tenn. — One boxing club in Jackson has been reopened under a name that is familiar to the local Hub City boxing world. Friday, this gym officially unveiled a new sign as the Jackson Boxing Club. This is the name that another gym possessed in the Jackson area for decades.
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
Union to host workshop centered on handling grief
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting an upcoming workshop designed to help those dealing with grief. A professional grief therapy workshop will be held at Union University on November 17 and November 18. A leading expert in trauma and loss, Dr. Robert A. Neimeyer will be conducting...
2 people injured in crash near Crockett & Haywood County line
CROCKETT & HAYWOOD COUNTIES, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened on Highway 79 near the Crockett and Haywood County line. Our WBBJ crew was on the scene where the vehicle involved in the crash was pulled up from the bottom of a hill on the side of the highway.
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
City of Jackson reveals plans for Recycling Convenience Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians could be one step closer to curbside recycling. The City of Jackson is taking steps to go green, and residents may soon have a designated area to drop off their recycling. “We are super excited to finally reveal our plans for our Recycling Convenience Center,”...
Salvation Army rings in the holidays with its 2022 Kettle Kick Off
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local organization hosts an exciting event for the community of Jackson. On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Kettle Campaign. 2021-2022 Youth of the Year, Alexis Holman tells us about the kettles and who they support. “Today we are here at our 2022 Kettle...
Art, choir blended together at West Tennessee school
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art and music were brought together during a unique event Thursday evening. Jackson-Madison County Schools hosted an Art & Choir Showcase at Liberty High School. The event began with an art show, displaying art created from local students. That was followed by a choir showcase, featuring...
Sign-ups open for two annual pageants
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Two annual pageants are set to be held in mid-November, and they need contestants. Bethel University says it is hosting the Miss Bethel University Volunteer and the Miss Carroll County Volunteer pageant on November 19. Those looking to compete for Miss Bethel University will need to...
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
Crime Stoppers 11-02-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying and capturing the individual shown in these photos. The perp broke into the BP Station located on North Parkway across from Jackson State. He pried open the front door to gain entry and stole over 150 packs of Newport cigarettes plus a large amount of cash.
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new local business is preparing for its grand opening. Ninja Warrior Hangout celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting. They will be helping people of all ages strengthen their body and mind through fun and interactive activities. Ninja Warrior Hangout was designed by finalists from American...
2 arrested for fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn; 3rd suspect wanted
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn. According to JPD, 32-year-old James Brown and 20-year-old Keyanna Massengill were taken into custody Monday night about two hours after the shooting. Police say around 6 p.m....
Milan 21-year-old dies in wreck involving school bus in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a wreck involving a school bus in Dyer County. According to THP, the wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Hogwallow Road and Jones Road. A crash report states a school bus carrying...
