HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber’s third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead. After taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic, the Phillies lost three in a row — the last a 4-1 defeat Saturday night that gave the Houston Astros the World Series title in six games. After ending an 11-year playoff drought and becoming the first third-place team in baseball history to reach the Series, the Phillies fell short of winning their first crown since 2008.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO