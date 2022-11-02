Read full article on original website
WHO: Rise in Ebola Outbreaks in Africa Linked to Climate Change
Geneva — World health officials are linking a significant rise in African Ebola outbreaks in this century to climate change. Uganda’s September 20 Ebola outbreak is just the latest in a growing number of eruptions of this deadly hemorrhagic disease in Africa. Since 2000, the World Health Organization has reported 32 outbreaks of Ebola, 19 in the last decade compared to 13 in the preceding one.
Climate-Related Disease Outbreaks Surge in Greater Horn of Africa
Geneva — The United Nations reports that up to 222 million people globally are facing acute hunger — and that 47 million of them in the Greater Horn of Africa. Most parts of the region are battling the worst drought in 40 years. After four consecutive years of drought and a fifth season of failed rains looming, health experts fear great loss of life.
Report: Tanzania's Elephant Population Recovering
Dar es salaam, tanzania — Tanzania's Ministry of Tourism released a census this week showing the country's elephant population has stabilized. Tanzania's elephants were among the hardest hit by poaching in Africa, with numbers dropping 60 percent between 2009 and 2014. But authorities say joint efforts with conservation groups and local communities have drastically reduced poaching and helped to attract tourist dollars.
Aid Groups Ready to Deliver Aid to Tigray After Cease-fire
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Aid groups say they are ready to deliver much-needed food and medicine to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region after the warring sides agreed to a cease-fire Wednesday. The deal between the Tigray rebels and Ethiopia's government commits federal officials to ensuring "unhindered humanitarian access" to Tigray,...
Refugees in Malawi Seize WFP Vehicle in Protest Over Food Rations
Blantyre, Malawi — Refugees in Malawi's Dzaleka camp who were removed from a food rations list have protested and seized a World Food Program vehicle. The WFP removed about 600 refugee families comprising nearly 2,500 people from the list for receiving food rations in February, saying they were self-sustaining and citing inadequate funding. But some families, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, say they are now struggling with food insecurity.
Education of Kenyan Herders' Children Disrupted as Drought Forces Dropouts
Wajir, Kenya — Kenyan authorities say the ongoing drought that has left millions of people in need of food aid is also forcing tens of thousands of children in herder communities to drop out of school. Kenya declared a national disaster from the drought in September last year, but it could also be looking at a disaster for education.
UN Hopeful Rights Abuses Will Cease With Tigray-Ethiopian Truce
Geneva — The U.N. Human Rights Committee welcomes the truce between the Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front, saying it should improve the human rights situation in that embattled region. The committee concluded a three-week examination Friday of six countries, including Ethiopia. The committee, which monitors the...
HRW Urges Brazil’s Da Silva to Develop ‘Concrete Measures’ to Protect Amazon
Human Rights Watch is calling on Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to “commit to concrete measures to back up his promises on the environment as government representatives gather for the COP27 climate summit meeting in Egypt.”. COP27 is the 27th annual U.N. climate change conference, being...
Myanmar's Irrawaddy Vows to Keep Reporting Despite Junta Ban
Bangkok — Journalists atThe Irrawaddy have vowed to keep reporting despite Myanmar’s junta last week announcing a ban on the media outlet. The military council said via state media on October 29 that The Irrawaddy is to be banned and its license revoked for damaging “state security, rule of law and public tranquility” through its coverage.
Rights Group Calls Ethiopian, Tigrayan Truce a ‘Crucial Opportunity’
Human Rights Watch said Friday that a truce reached by Ethiopia and Tigrayan authorities earlier in the week “provides a crucial opportunity for immediate and rigorous international monitoring to avert further atrocities and a humanitarian catastrophe.”. The cessation of hostilities agreement was reached Wednesday after 10 days of talks...
UN Rights Chief Calls for Resumption of UN-Mediated Truce in Yemen
Geneva — United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk is calling for a resumption of a U.N.-mediated truce in Yemen. The truce expired just over a month ago, resulting in a sharp rise in civilian casualties. In a statement, Tuerk said he deplores the uptick in fighting...
Cameroon Reports Influx of Nigerians Fleeing Boko Haram Attacks
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon says more than 1,000 Nigerians have crossed the country’s border in the past three weeks - fleeing attacks by Boko Haram militants in northeast Borno state. Cameroon's overcrowded camps are struggling to feed the displaced Nigerians as the country is also dealing with an outbreak of cholera.
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Blames Government for Assassination Plot
Islamabad, pakistan — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday in his first public address after surviving an apparent assassination attempt that he was hit by four bullets in his right leg and sustained a fracture. The 70-year-old populist leader spoke from a hospital in Lahore, the capital...
Fires on Kilimanjaro 'Largely Contained,' Tanzania PM Says
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told lawmakers Friday fires burning on Mount Kilimanjaro the past two weeks have been largely contained after hundreds of military personnel were deployed this week to fight the blazes. Speaking to Tanzania's parliament, Majaliwa said the fire destroyed some 33 square kilometers of the Kilimanjaro...
Suicide Bomb Blast in Somali Capital Kills Several People
Mogadishu, Somalia — A suicide bomber targeted a military training facility Saturday evening in the southern part of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing or wounding several people. Security officials, who spoke by phone with VOA on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media,...
Rights Group Says Australian Emergency Services Failed During Flood
Human Rights Watch says Australian and New South Wales officials failed "to take effective steps" to help its most at-risk population "from foreseeable harm" during a flood in February in the New South Wales town of Lismore. The human rights group said in a statement Thursday that officials failed to...
Australia Warns of New COVID Surge
SYDNEY — Australia can expect another wave of COVID-19 infections in coming weeks, according to experts, as new variants circulate. Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020....
Nigeria's Currency at Record Lows as Citizens React to Government's Redesign Plan
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's currency, the naira, has dropped to a record low against the U.S. dollar as Nigerians scramble to buy U.S. currency ahead of a redesign of naira notes. Nigerian authorities say replacing the notes will reduce inflation, combat counterfeiting and bring more money into circulation. But security and economic experts warn the move could damage Nigeria's economy.
After Fleeing Taliban, Afghan Journalists Find Visa, Money Woes
Washington — Afghan journalists who fled across the border to Pakistan to escape Taliban rule say they still face an uncertain future. Living in Pakistan often on temporary or family visas, many are unable to find work and are concerned about their legal status when their permits expire. "We...
Pope Francis Thrills Small Gulf Catholic Community With Big Mass
AWALI, Bahrain — Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them to show kindness to their hosts, even if they feel sometimes badly treated. The crowd of about 30,000 people...
