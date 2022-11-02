Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
peakofohio.com
Ohio’s Best Hometown Celebration
Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures set the scene for the official designation of Bellefontaine as an Ohio Best Hometown at the Logan County courthouse. Several local leaders, including State Representatives Jon Cross and Tim Barhorst, were among the dignitaries that enjoyed the evening, punctuated by jazz selections courtesy of The Fountainaires.
dayton.com
Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store
An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
dayton.com
Sweet! Grandpa Joe’s candy shop teases Springfield location
Grandpa Joe’s – a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts – is coming to Springfield, business leaders announced Friday. “Get ready Springfield, we’re proud to announce that Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will soon be open in Downtown Springfield (and when we say soon, we mean really soon),” the business announced in a Facebook post.
dayton.com
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
dayton.com
Over 25 things to do, specials happening on First Friday in downtown Dayton
As we countdown to the Dayton Holiday Festival, there’s still plenty to do and see in downtown Dayton. From art, dance, music and film to drink specials and shopping deals, there’s a little something for the whole family. November’s First Friday kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs...
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
dayton.com
Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg
Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
tippnews.com
Development and Growth of Plastic Manufacturing in Dayton, OH
Contracting your plastic manufacturing in Dayton has never been a smarter move than now. Dayton, Ohio, is a hub for various business sectors rooted in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field. The city’s most valuable assets pushing significant technological advancements are in the aerospace, IT, water, human sciences, and healthcare industry. Advanced materials and manufacturing niches also represent a high-growth sector in the Miami Valley. The industry’s core competencies and strategic advantages to the community provide a lucrative business environment for entrepreneurs and investors.
dayton.com
The Classic Rock Experience in Middletown to benefit Ohio safety council
The Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio will celebrate its 75th year anniversary with a fundraising concert featuring The Classic Rock Experience at the Sorg Opera House on Saturday evening. “We’re trying to empower the people. So many times, we think of police and fire to keep us safe, but really,...
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
CareFlight called after Greenville motorcycle accident
Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!
The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
greaterspringfield.com
We’re Celebrating Manufacturing Businesses Made in Springfield
Springfield is tough, tenacious, and resilient and nothing epitomizes that like Clark County’s manufacturing companies. These companies have fought to produce the highest quality products, sometimes in competition with much larger organizations. There is a fighting spirit in Springfield with business owners and their employees willing to fight to win, fight to grow, and fight to thrive. And they’re doing it. Springfield’s manufacturing sector has grown year over year and today we celebrate its success. After all, it’s Manufacturing Month!
