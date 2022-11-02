ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
peakofohio.com

Ohio’s Best Hometown Celebration

Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures set the scene for the official designation of Bellefontaine as an Ohio Best Hometown at the Logan County courthouse. Several local leaders, including State Representatives Jon Cross and Tim Barhorst, were among the dignitaries that enjoyed the evening, punctuated by jazz selections courtesy of The Fountainaires.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store

An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
TROY, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Sweet! Grandpa Joe’s candy shop teases Springfield location

Grandpa Joe’s – a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts – is coming to Springfield, business leaders announced Friday. “Get ready Springfield, we’re proud to announce that Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will soon be open in Downtown Springfield (and when we say soon, we mean really soon),” the business announced in a Facebook post.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats

Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg

Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
tippnews.com

Development and Growth of Plastic Manufacturing in Dayton, OH

Contracting your plastic manufacturing in Dayton has never been a smarter move than now. Dayton, Ohio, is a hub for various business sectors rooted in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field. The city’s most valuable assets pushing significant technological advancements are in the aerospace, IT, water, human sciences, and healthcare industry. Advanced materials and manufacturing niches also represent a high-growth sector in the Miami Valley. The industry’s core competencies and strategic advantages to the community provide a lucrative business environment for entrepreneurs and investors.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!

The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
DAYTON, OH
greaterspringfield.com

We’re Celebrating Manufacturing Businesses Made in Springfield

Springfield is tough, tenacious, and resilient and nothing epitomizes that like Clark County’s manufacturing companies. These companies have fought to produce the highest quality products, sometimes in competition with much larger organizations. There is a fighting spirit in Springfield with business owners and their employees willing to fight to win, fight to grow, and fight to thrive. And they’re doing it. Springfield’s manufacturing sector has grown year over year and today we celebrate its success. After all, it’s Manufacturing Month!
SPRINGFIELD, OH

