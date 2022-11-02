Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Did The 77-year-old Alzheimer’s Man Kill His 70-year-Old Wifejustpene50New York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Queens NY Celebrates Day of the Dead: Dia de los MuertosBridget MulroyQueens, NY
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Allure
Cher Is Selling Her $85 Million Malibu Mansion Complete With a Climate-Controlled Wig Room
After 34 years, Cher has decided the time has finally come to put her Malibu mansion on the market, listing the estate customized to her unique specifications for 28 times what she originally paid for it. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pop icon has listed her...
Feeling flush? Miami mansion that once belonged to rapper Birdman hits the market for $35 million - complete with a GOLD toilet worth $2 MILLION, as well as two pools and a library
A year after rapper Birdman flew the coop and sold his reportedly foreclosed Miami beach mansion, the home is now back on the market for a whopping $35 million and it comes complete with the rapper's famous gold toilet - that's worth $2 million alone. The 52-year-old rapper and record...
Charlize Theron is Selling Her Spanish-Inspired Hideaway Bungalow for $2 Million — See Photos!
Oscar-winner Charlize Theron is getting ready to say goodbye to her Spanish-inspired hideaway bungalow in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles. After owning the property for more than 20 years buying it back in 2000, Theron is listing the property for $2 million, per Dirt. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for just over $500,000 of what the actress bought back in 2000, but Dirt reported she’s made significant changes since. Built in the 1920s, this “light and charming casita” has just over 1,500 square foot in its first and only level. Highlights of the home include a spacious design with white...
mansionglobal.com
£8 Million Modernist Mansion Fit for Hollywood Stands on 65 Acres of English Countryside
An uber-contemporary residence that would be firmly at home among the ultramodern architecture of the Hollywood Hills, but in fact, sits on 65 acres of prime British countryside, has come to the market for £8 million (US$9 million). The modern spread is positioned within the Howardian Hills Area of...
Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle
Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
Mark Wahlberg left $90M LA mansion for Nevada to give kids ‘a better life’
Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The “Father Stu” star revealed he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.”. Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about...
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million
It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
White elephant gifts under $20 that are actually steal-worthy
The best white elephant gifts under $20 to buy in Los Angeles on the way to the holiday party include a tiny waffle maker, a sake set and an In-N-Out gift card.
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In All-Black Outfit While Jogging In New York City
Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of all-black when it comes to the red carpet – and it looks like she is also a fan of the dark, monochrome color palette in terms of her athleisure too, as she looked incredible when she was pictured jogging in an all-black outfit in New York City.
Cher, 76, Holds Hands With Amber Rose’s Ex Alexander Edwards, 36, On Night Out: Photos
Does Cher have a new man in her life? The “Believe” singer, 76, was photographed holding hands with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, on a date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (Nov. 2). The pair wore matching black outfits for the night out. They were joined by Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga, 32, who is best friends with Alexander.
Popculture
Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
This 25-year-old actor converted an ambulance into a home-on-wheels with $15,000 and now lives in NYC rent free — see inside
"Gas is essentially my rent, and then I look at my insurance as my utilities," Eli Young told Insider, adding that he pays an average of $450 a month.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Kanye West and Girlfriend Juliana Nalu Embrace Matching Monochromatic Style in Rubber Boots for Date Night
Kanye West stepped out with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu in matching all black ensembles after an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Nalu pulled out all the stops in order to match West’s fascination with basics in neutral tones, the star dressing in an all-black ensemble and Yeezy boots.
A Santa Fe jeweler covered her 1-bedroom house in foam so it would blend right in with the limestone cliffs it sits on. It's on the market for $899,000.
"I have not sold anything this unique before," one of the listing agents told Insider. "There is no other like it at all that I know of."
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
Jennifer Aniston Bought Her New Tucscan Farmhouse Montecito Estate From Oprah for $14 Million
Jennifer Aniston is living in a house once owned by Oprah. The Montecito estate has a lot of amenities for the 'Friends' star.
