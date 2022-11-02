Read full article on original website
KEYT
A priceless fossil destroyed in WWII has resurfaced in an unusual way
The first complete skeleton of a prehistoric marine reptile was thought to be lost forever in a bombing raid in London in 1941. Paleontologist Mary Anning discovered the ichthyosaur fossil in 1818, two decades before the word dinosaur was even part of our lexicon. The ancient marine reptiles got the...
S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped underground for nine days say they survived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft. The two men were pulled out to safety on Friday night from a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. The shaft collapsed on Oct. 26. Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters Saturday that both men were in fairly good condition. Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped underground.
Norway plans sanctuary for ‘spy’ whale Hvaldimir who came in from cold
When a beluga whale started to play with Norwegian fishing boats and interact with tourists in 2019, it became an internet sensation. The sociable creature seemed drawn to humans, and they were drawn to him. But Hvaldimir’s story seems to be a sad one; wearing a tight harness stamped with “equipment of St Petersburg”, the media went crazy, with talk of a “spy whale”.
German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors
MILAN (AP) — Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for a safe harbor from three other ships carrying another 900 people in nearby waters. Italy’s new far-right-led government has closed its ports to rescue ship run by non-governmental organizations and insists that it is the countries whose flag the ships fly that must take on the migrants. But it allowed the Humanity 1 access to port to disembark minors and people needing medical attention.
