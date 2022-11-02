Read full article on original website
Bone Loss: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Bone loss, also known as osteoporosis, is a condition that develops over time in many people. During your lifetime, natural aging, certain diet or lifestyle choices, and even some medications can make bones weaker and more brittle. This doesn't mean that your bones get smaller; instead, they become airier or...
Type 2 Diabetes and Osteoarthritis: What Is the Relationship?
Nearly half of all adults with type 2 diabetes also have arthritis, most often osteoarthritis. The two conditions are common and share some underlying risk factors, such as increased age and weight; both may involve inflammation in the body. This article discusses type 2 diabetes and osteoarthritis, how they impact...
Does Eczema Ever Go Away?
Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis (the most common type of eczema), is a common inflammatory skin condition that can present as an itchy, dry rash. Eczema is not curable and won't go away on its own, but treatments are available that help alleviate symptoms. In this article, learn more...
How to Manage Prediabetes and Prevent Diabetes
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not quite at the level of diabetes. High blood sugar levels occur in prediabetes when the body does not properly respond to insulin (a hormone that allows cells to use sugar for energy). People with prediabetes are at higher...
Tips for Managing Type 2 Diabetes
In the United States, around 90% or more of people affected by diabetes have type 2 diabetes. People affected by this condition cannot use insulin effectively. Cells become resistant to insulin, making them not take in enough sugar. In turn, the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to keep up with blood glucose (sugar) levels. The high blood glucose levels that result can adversely affect different body systems, such as cardiovascular (heart) or renal (kidney) systems.
Does a Bone Density Test Show Arthritis?
A bone density test is used to examine your bone mass, an indicator of your overall bone strength. Assessing your bone density, or bone mass, is necessary for diagnosing osteopenia or osteoporosis, conditions that increase your risk of broken bones, but a bone density test generally cannot be used to diagnose arthritis.
Itchy Neck Symptoms
You may not want to ignore that annoying neck itch (pruritus). Most of the time, the cause of your itch is not serious. But sometimes, it can be a sign of an underlying health condition, so you don't want to dismiss this subtle sign entirely. If your itch lasts for...
