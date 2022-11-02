In the United States, around 90% or more of people affected by diabetes have type 2 diabetes. People affected by this condition cannot use insulin effectively. Cells become resistant to insulin, making them not take in enough sugar. In turn, the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to keep up with blood glucose (sugar) levels. The high blood glucose levels that result can adversely affect different body systems, such as cardiovascular (heart) or renal (kidney) systems.

2 DAYS AGO