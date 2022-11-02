The 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its control past its respective states as Democrats aim to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans seek inroads in congressional and governor’s races. Vermont could elect Becca Balint as its first woman in Congress. North Carolina could make Cheri Beasley the state’s first Black senator and the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate. It’s not only critical leadership positions up for grabs in swing states like Georgia and Arizona. Issues like vote-by-mail, abortion and legalizing marijuana all have come to the forefront of this midterms cycle.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO