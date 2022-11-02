Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties’ respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their...
KEYT
Oprah Winfrey endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
The woman who helped turn Mehmet Oz into a household name is backing the Republican’s opponent in Pennsylvania’s key Senate race. Television icon Oprah Winfrey announced on Thursday night that she prefers Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman over Oz in the midterm election contest. “If I lived in...
KEYT
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady — spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate — she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an “I see you” to female voters.
KEYT
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A newspaper’s review of property records reveals that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday about the tax cut to companies called “pass-throughs.” There is nothing illegal about Johnson or his family members taking the deduction available to limited liability companies and other firms that pass all of their income on to their owners or investors. Johnson faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Tuesday’s election, a race that polls have shown to be tight.
KEYT
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is ‘dedicated to serving this country’
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected in 2018, is locked...
KEYT
Fact check: Biden’s midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
KEYT
House January 6 committee interviewing Secret Service agents in Trump’s motorcade on day of attack
The House January 6 select committee is getting a window into former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, interviewing on Friday the Secret Service agent who was in the lead car on January 6 and scheduling testimony from the driver of Trump’s presidential vehicle as soon as next week, multiple sources tell CNN.
KEYT
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
KEYT
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November...
KEYT
From coast to coast, a collage of American elections unfolds
The 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its control past its respective states as Democrats aim to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans seek inroads in congressional and governor’s races. Vermont could elect Becca Balint as its first woman in Congress. North Carolina could make Cheri Beasley the state’s first Black senator and the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate. It’s not only critical leadership positions up for grabs in swing states like Georgia and Arizona. Issues like vote-by-mail, abortion and legalizing marijuana all have come to the forefront of this midterms cycle.
KEYT
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president’s in-person testimony.
KEYT
Bullish on a House takeover, GOP’s investigative plans on Hunter Biden and others pick up steam
House Republicans are in active discussions to immediately hit the ground running if they take power on Tuesday and target what has become one of their top priorities: Investigating President Joe Biden’s son. On November 9 — the day after the midterm elections — Rep. James Comer of Kentucky,...
KEYT
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states this November
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota next week, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug. If approved, the states would join the 19 (along with Washington, DC) where recreational use is currently legal....
KEYT
Biden says ‘we’re gonna free Iran’ as protests there go on
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we’re gonna free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces. “Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.” The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.
KEYT
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. “We have informed the former President’s counsel that...
KEYT
North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled that a local judge had the power to transfer taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities. The 4-3 decision on Friday marks another landmark decision in school funding litigation that began three decades ago. Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote the majority opinion. She says that legislators had repeatedly refused to use their constitutional powers to appropriate funds to ensure that every child has an “opportunity for a sound basic education.” Republican legislative leaders argued that only the General Assembly has authority to appropriate money.
KEYT
White House gets ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
KEYT
A gunshot was fired into a family home of a House candidate in North Carolina last month, injuring no one, police say
At least one gunshot was fired last month into the North Carolina home of a US House candidate’s parents, injuring no one, according to police and the candidate, who referenced the incident on Twitter Thursday. The gunfire happened at the home of the parents of Pat Harrigan, a Republican...
KEYT
Officials unveil plan to help voters who cast wrong ballots
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled for days to correct Davidson County’s voting system after The Associated Press reported that nearly 200 Tennesseans voted in the incorrect congressional races. Under the tentative agreement, which a judge signed off on Friday night, voters may be able to enter a provisional ballot on Election Day if they submitted an incorrect ballot during the early voting period.
KEYT
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria, under a rule approved by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine in a joint meeting Friday voted to finalize rules governing gender affirming health care for minors. The rule is set to take effect after a weekslong public comment period. Many doctors, mental health specialists and medical groups have argued that treatments for transgender youth are safe and beneficial, though rigorous long-term research is lacking.
Comments / 0