Former officer: Alabama ‘not in control’ of state prisons
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer said Alabama is no longer in control of its prisons and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, spoke to reporters and activists on Friday. He described coming into work and seeing blood trails through the prison, inmates threatening suicide with nooses or razor blades and staffing levels so low that made it difficult to monitor the prison. George said sometimes there would be nine officers in the prison that houses 2,200 inmates. The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman has been arrested on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Records show that 55-year-old Cheryl Ann Leslie was charged Friday with two counts of felony fraud. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Leslie, who is registered as a Democrat, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska. Officials say Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County. Investigators say they found a pattern of double voting as Leslie also voted in both states in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield says he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. Sheffield was governor from 1982 to 1986. His term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding after he was accused of steering a lease for state office space to a political ally and lying about it. The state Senate concluded there was not enough evidence to impeach. Sheffield lost the 1986 Democratic party primary but went on to other roles, including leadership positions with the Alaska Railroad Corp. and the Port of Anchorage. Former Gov. Sean Parnell said Sheffield envisioned big possibilities for Alaskans and Alaska.
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria, under a rule approved by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine in a joint meeting Friday voted to finalize rules governing gender affirming health care for minors. The rule is set to take effect after a weekslong public comment period. Many doctors, mental health specialists and medical groups have argued that treatments for transgender youth are safe and beneficial, though rigorous long-term research is lacking.
Judge says West Virginia governor’s coal firm owes $1.5M
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s businesses owes more than $1.5 million to a Swiss company for undelivered coal. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the judge on Tuesday granted a request from VISA Commodities to enforce an April order from a London-based arbitrator. It found Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. liable for $1.5 million plus arbitration costs and interest. That arbitration came after Bluestone failed to honor an April 2021 settlement in which it had agreed to pay the $1.5 million by July 30, 2021.
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for trying to gain access to voting machines says there will be no decision before Tuesday’s election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement Friday that his office has been meeting with state police to review the investigation and facts of the case. In August, the office of Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to consider charging nine people, including Matthew DePerno, Nessel’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election.
Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year. The complaints included accusations of campaign finance violations, public employees campaigning while on the job, and someone yelling about signs on lawns.
Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey is endorsing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejecting Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Winfrey helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought the heart surgeon on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position Thursday evening in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election. She said that, if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would have already cast her vote for Fetterman for many reasons. She didn’t elaborate.
Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another election in South Carolina will give Democrats another chance to loosen the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years. Democratic candidates are on the ballot in just four of the eight races across South Carolina. They all face well-financed and Republican establishment-supported challengers. GOP Gov. Henry McMaster faces Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham at the top of the ballot. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott faces Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Secretary of State Mark Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler.
Walz, Jensen rally at Minnesota Capitol to promote turnout
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen have held get-out-the-vote rallies at the Minnesota Capitol as they launched their final sprints to Election Day. Both campaigns brought in the chairs of their national parties Friday as they sought to fire up their core supporters to get their friends and neighbors to vote. Turnout will be critical not only in the governor’s race but in some other hard-fought statewide contests, plus a pair of congressional races in southern Minnesota and a couple dozen legislative races that will determine control of the state House and Senate.
Kansas governor’s race is close after abortion upheaval
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Both parties see the governor’s race as a tossup in Republican-leaning Kansas. The state leans Republican; it’s a good Republican year, and GOP challenger Derek Schmidt has attacked Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly relentlessly as a Joe Biden liberal. Yet abortion politics are one reason the contest is close. A decisive statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights boosted Kelly’s chance of holding the independent and moderate Republicans crucial to her victory four years ago. But she’s also stayed largely on a message that Kansas is back after past budget woes to counter Schmidt’s attempts to tap voter frustration with inflation and crime. And an independent candidate could hurt Schmidt with the right.
NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board says Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant when workers sought to unionize. An NLRB complaint seeks to force the company to reopen the restaurant, reinstate the workers and provide them with back pay. Employees at the Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, were the first to file an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location. A Chipotle executive says the closing had nothing to do with union activity,
High costs, economy, abortion top last Pappas-Leavitt debate
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chis Pappas has accused his Republican challenger of treating politics as a performance without offering solutions to problems, while Karoline Leavitt has accused the Democratic incumbent of being a partisan problem creator during their third and last debate. The candidates for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Thursday offered contrasting views on rising costs and the economy, as well as abortion, among other issues. Pappas, who is seeking a third term, said he was proud to have worked on getting a record amount of money in heating assistance to New Hampshire families and is working on ways to move more goods to market, strengthen the workforce and deal with housing shortages. Leavitt accused him of supporting trillions of dollars in reckless spending.
