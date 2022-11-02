ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
SPOKANE, WA
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3097 Traffic Hazard. 05:36:20. Incident Address: ELBERTON RD; GARFIELD, WA 99130. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of two trees across the roadway. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3098 Traffic Hazard. 05:40:01. Incident Address: OLD...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

