Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3097 Traffic Hazard. 05:36:20. Incident Address: ELBERTON RD; GARFIELD, WA 99130. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of two trees across the roadway. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3098 Traffic Hazard. 05:40:01. Incident Address: OLD...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Avista Says They are Prepared for Strong Winds Anticipated for Friday Night into Saturday Morning
SPOKANE - Avista says they are prepared to respond to power outages or any other issue that may come along with strong winds anticipated to move across eastern Washington and north Idaho Friday night and into Saturday morning. Avista crews are ready with fueled and stocked fleet vehicles, warehouse supplies,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Vandals Dismantle Eastern Washington 48-16, Secure First Winning Season Since 2016
MOSCOW - It was the Hayden Hatten show Saturday afternoon at the Kibbie Dome. With the Eastern Washington Eagles visiting Moscow in FCS Big Sky action, the Idaho Vandals dominated from start to finish, winning by a score of 48-16 and securing their first winning season since 2016. Eastern Washington...
Comments / 0