Shatel: Fred Hoiberg wants Nebraska to be his last coaching job, and he's fighting for it

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead
Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion
With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska cycles through quarterbacks again as hot start fades into emptiness
LINCOLN — The cheers rose loudly and derisively from the sun-splashed Memorial Stadium stands as Trey Palmer grabbed a pass from Logan Smothers and fell forward. A first down! The Huskers offense hadn’t generated one of those in six straight possessions spanning more than two full quarters and well beyond an hour of real time. Empty drives had piled up like food wrappers, quickly used and cast aside as a 10-0 Nebraska lead evaporated in a flurry of punts.
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Minnesota on Saturday. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck: "...they tested our character, and I thought we passed the test. You got to give it a lot of credit to Nebraska. I think Mickey has done an outstanding job as that's a really tough situation to take over. And they play incredibly hard.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Caleb Tannor's frank talk underlines another close Nebraska loss
LINCOLN – Caleb Tannor entered the chat on Saturday with the choice words about Nebraska football’s latest defeat, a 20-13 downer to Minnesota full of punches, plunges, punts, grunts, wind gusts and passing offenses that make you fear for the future of crisp routes and accurate throws. An...
North Platte Telegraph
Tom Takes: Nebraska isn't taking advantage of Logan Smothers
1. Not sure who in the Nebraska quarterback room will be back next year, but I'll always think NU didn't take advantage of Logan Smothers this season. The sophomore showed enough in last year's Iowa finale to merit at least a quarterback-run package to throw into games as an off-speed pitch to Casey Thompson's drop back game. Of course, that's not Mark Whipple's expertise and so it wasn't going to happen. But look at Saturday, as Chubba Purdy got the start and rambled for key first downs and yards in building a 10-0 lead. Defenses generally struggle against running quarterbacks. NU could have gotten more out of Smothers.
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: A look at what goes into being the No. 1 defense in the nation
Nebraska's distinction as the No. 1 defense in college volleyball is as cool as it sounds. “We love to hear that, and we work on that every single day,” Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez said. Nebraska’s opponents are averaging a .119 hitting percentage against the Huskers, which is 12...
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph frustrated with 'execution' issues after loss to Minnesota
Nebraska scored on each of its first two drives, and then the Huskers' offense went AWOL. Minnesota rallied out of a 10-point deficit for a, 20-13 road win. Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph made a quarterback change, inserting Logan Smothers for the struggling Chubba Purdy, who started because Casey Thompson was still beaten up.
North Platte Telegraph
Ty Robinson: 'Most of us are disappointed with how this game turned out'
Ty Robinson, a Husker football defensive lineman, speaks the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeat
Logan Smothers during practiceMichael Bruntz/247Sports. Nebraska football lost a close game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a 20-13 score. This game did not feature starting quarterback Casey Thompson, who was out with an injury. Nebraska switched between quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Smothers provided a spark.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Marcus Washington says offense's energy "has to come from within"
Junior receiver Marcus Washington says his 32-yard catch in the fourth quarter sparked new life in Nebraska’s offense. “When you have a big play...momentum is gonna change,” Washington said. “The energy is gonna change — that’s naturally part of football.”. But Nebraska learned against...
LOOK: Visitors for Nebraska, Minnesota game
Nebraska football hosted a number of in-state prospects, out-of-state 2024 and 2025 prospects, and 2023 commits before Saturday's game with Minnesota. Here's a gallery of who was on the sidelines before Saturday's matchup with the Golden Gophers.
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Chubba Purdy threw an interception early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska's chances were already fading late in the game, but the Huskers only trailed by three points before his turnover. Given that the play occurred on third down, a simple incompletion would have resulted in a punt and Minnesota having to drive roughly 60 yards for a touchdown. Instead, the Gophers only had to gain 33 yards after the interception, and the ensuing touchdown made it a 20-10 game.
North Platte Telegraph
How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'
Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball exploring options at center in Walker’s absence
Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker. “Right now Derrick is day-to-day,...
North Platte Telegraph
Broc Bando: 'Consistency, as O-lineman, that’s all we’re graded on'
Broc Bando, a Husker football offensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Rumors, leaks and lies - Nebraska's coaching search is about to heat up
The Nebraska football coaching search arrives again at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. But there’s no press conference planned. The new man won’t be dropping in by parachute. Not even a secret regents meeting. The dam finally broke this week. It’s about time. Nebraska fired Scott Frost in...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for tough road ahead, Mo Ibrahim extends rushing streak
Nebraska’s 24-hour rule is back in action. It’s the time to dwell on another loss and dissect what went wrong. The task after that will be equally daunting. A trip to top-five Michigan before dates with Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season. “We on a mission,” NU...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Michigan kickoff time announced
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at No. 5 Michigan next Saturday will kick off at 2:30 central time (3:30 ET). The game will be televised on ABC. NU will be looking to rebound after three straight losses to Purdue, Illinois, and Minnesota, while Michigan is currently undefeated for the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Marcus Washington: 'We've got to be able to maintain and keep that energy...and finish the game''
Marcus Washington, a Husker football wide receiver, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Comments / 0